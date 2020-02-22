AllClemson
Tigers Five Most Difficult Games In 2020

JP-Priester

It seems with each passing year that strength of schedule becomes more of a talking point with the media. It is more than a little ironic that something a team has no control over would be used against it so feverishly.

Playing in the ACC, Clemson is no stranger to having its schedule strength questioned. However, in 2019 the talk on the subject reached an unprecedented level. On paper, next years schedule looks to have a little more meat on the bone, and today we take a look at the Tigers five toughest games in 2020. 

5. Clemson at Georgia Tech (Sept 3): The Tigers open with the same opponent as last season, but this year the game will be played in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Last season Clemson smacked the Yellow Jackets 52-14 in Death Valley in Tech's first game not running the option offense in eleven years. 

While the Yellow Jackets may not be a Top 25 team in 2020, they will be much improved in their second season under head coach Geoff Collins. The fact that this is an opener, and on the road, makes it one of the more difficult games on the 2020 slate.

4. Clemson at Florida State (Oct 27): Not so long ago, a trip to Florida State spelled doom for the Tigers, as Doak Campbell had long been known as a house of horrors. Those days are over as Clemson has won the last two games played in Tallahassee, and five straight overall.

Despite a coaching change, the Seminoles still managed to sign a Top 25 recruiting class, including two quarterbacks. That is two more than they'd signed in the previous two classes combined. 

With the disastrous Willie Taggert era now over, and Mike Norvell now at the helm, expect Florida State to be improved in 2020. There is still enough talent on the roster to reach eight or nine wins. 

3. South Carolina at Clemson (Nov 28): Clemson owns a six game winning streak over their in-state rival, with five of those wins coming in dominating fashion. Since Will Muschamp came on board as the Gamecocks head coach it seems that by the time this game rolls around each season, his team has been ravaged by injures. 

The law of averages says that has to end at some point, and with Ryan Hillinksi in his second season as QB, the law of averages also say the Gamecocks put up a little more of a fight in 2020.

2. Louisville at Clemson (Sept 12): Scott Satterfiled wasted no time in changing what had become a toxic culture developed under previous head coach Bobby Petrino. The last time the Cardinals visited Clemson, it was visibly evident they quit in the 77-16 Clemson victory. 

Louisville was much improved in the first season under the guidance of Satterfield, and with one of the ACC's better quarterbacks, a poised to take another step in 2020. It is quite possible they will be a preseason Top 25 team, as well as the leagues second best team. 

1. Clemson at Notre Dame (Nov 7): This is the marquee matchup for the Tigers in 2020. After thumping Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl 33-9, the Fighting Irish are primed to make a playoff run next season. Quarterback Ian Book returns, and the defense looks to be stout. 

A November game in South Bend is bound to be affected by the elements, and at the very least will feature the kind of cold weather that Clemson rarely has to play in. In all likelihood this one will be a must win if the Tigers are to make a sixth straight CFP appearance. 

 

