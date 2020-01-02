Tigers Hope To Prove Critics Wrong ... Again

Although the Clemson Tigers ran roughshod over most of their opponents in the 2019 season, outscoring teams 634-161 in 14 games and amassing a 29-game winning streak in the process after beating Ohio State in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, the Tigers have still heard more than a little criticism on their supposedly light ACC schedule.

Head coach Dabo Swinney remained mum for most of the year on the topic, but gave the team’s detractors an earful after the Tigers walloped South Carolina in the regular season finale.

He again addressed critics following Clemson’s 29-23 win against Ohio State, noting that the Tigers “dominated” teams like Georgia Tech, Texas A & M, Syracuse and Charlotte.

“Trevor threw a couple interceptions (against Louisville), and that seemed to be the narrative early … everybody just started focusing on our schedule,” Swinney said. “... I guess that just was the story that people wanted to hear. You turned on ESPN. Instead of all the good plays, all you saw was the bad plays of Trevor throwing an interception — what’s wrong — this and that.”

Swinney said the “tipping point” of the criticism came on Sept. 28 when the Tigers pulled out a narrow 21-20 win against the UNC Tar Heels.

“Then it just seemed like it didn’t matter what we did, at that point,” he said. “Well, they only do that because we don’t play anybody. The story was more about who we play, trying to create how bad they are as opposed to who we are and who we’ve been as a program for a long time."

Swinney said he was supportive of the idea that teams need to prove themselves with each new season and not rely on past success, but critics should consider Clemson's body of work.

“It’s not like we just showed up for one year,” Swinney said. “And so at some point you have to give a program the benefit of the doubt. We’re a young team. We’re one of the youngest teams in the country, played the most freshmen of anybody in the country, and we just grew throughout the year. But we really dominated 12 of our 13 games prior to this playoff, and that’s really all you can do is play the schedule that you have.

“But it just seemed like the conversation was so much all year about who we play our schedule, which we have zero control over. We’ve averaged – we try to play about three SEC games a year to go along with our schedule, and then we’ve been in the playoffs. … I don’t know who else you could play.”

He said if the Tigers hadn’t proven themselves before the start of the College Football Playoff, perhaps they did after defeating Ohio State, a team he described as “pretty good,” with a hint of understatement.

“Our guys still found a way to win,” Swinney said. “So hopefully all that stuff can be put to rest and these guys can be recognized for just an incredible run. I mean, to win 29 games in a row is – it’s historic. I mean, it’s just unbelievable how hard that is to do in today’s world.”

He said he was excited that the Tigers will get another opportunity to prove themselves when they square off against the LSU Tigers on Jan. 13 in the national title game.

“I was just really proud of them the other night and how they competed (against Ohio State), handled the adversity, finished, and now we’ve got our hands full,” he said. “It doesn’t get any easier, that’s for sure. But that’s the way it’s supposed to be. That’s the way championship football is.

“LSU pretty much dominated everybody they played all year too. So it’s a great match-up. The two best teams for this year, and we’re excited about being in it and having a chance to earn it on the field.”