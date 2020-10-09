It's been a weird week for former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Last Sunday, he caught five passes for 57 yards in the Las Vegas Raiders' 30-23 loss to Buffalo, but it was his second consecutive strong showing.

A few days later, he ended joining nine other Raiders who were fined by the NFL for breaking COVID-19 protocol when they didn't wear masks at a charity fundraiser, according to the USA Today. Renfrow had to hand over $15,000 to the league.

Then he was so close to making his first start of the season with Henry Ruggs III limited in practice early in the week. However, Ruggs, who's listed ahead of Renfrow on the depth chart, returned in full Thursday and is expected to start Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But with rookie receiver Bryan Edwards banged up and Ruggs potentially having a setback at any moment, Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden is glad he's got Renfrow to turn to if needed.

“He plays big, he plays fast and he’s a really instinctive natural slot receiver that has proven he can go outside and do some things,” Gruden said. “He’s getting better every day. If you saw him in practice you’d be really impressed with his work ethic, and his relationship with Derek Carr has been good.”

Regardless of being a starter or not, Renfrow has enough chemistry with the Raiders QB to get in on the action, and against a Chiefs squad that can put up points in a hurry, the man who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the 2016 national title game for the Tigers could be a big part of the passing game.

On the season, Renfrow has 16 catches on 22 targets for 199 yards and one touchdown through four games.

“I’m big on processing things and seeing how I want to set people up,” Renfrow said. “How can I make this route look like all my other routes? If I’m running a choice, I want to set it up like I’m running a sail, so I can attack them vertically. Everything stems off the vertical.”

Where's Simmons, Part II?

Last Thursday, former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was practicing at a new position and appeared on the verge of moving to safety after the Arizona Cardinals were ravaged by injuries at a position he played at times in college.

However, the eighth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft still hasn't made an impact on his new team, and he might be back at linebacker for this week's contest at the New York Jets.

Simmons has only played 45 snaps, including just 10 plays in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers, in four games.

“We’re still trying to work him in,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “We want to put him in positions to be successful, to understand our scheme. It’s a work in progress still. No offseason, no preseason, we knew it would take some time. We’re a month in now and I think he is progressing, but we’re going to continue to try and find ways to get him in where he can have success.”

Simmons and former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins head to the Big Apple with an Arizona team looking to end a two-game losing skid as 7-point favorites against the winless Jets.

Falcons activate Terrell

Former Clemson cornerback and Atlanta Falcons first-round selection A.J Terell was back at practice this week after being activated Thursday from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Terrell became the first NFL player to contract the coronavirus when he tested positive before Atlanta's Week 3 game against the Bears. He missed that contest and last week against Green Bay but could be back on the playing field Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The Atlanta native had 11 tackles in his first two career NFL games.