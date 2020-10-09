SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Tigers in the NFL: Renfrow's Work Ethic Could Earn Raider More Targets

Brad Senkiw

It's been a weird week for former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow. 

Last Sunday, he caught five passes for 57 yards in the Las Vegas Raiders' 30-23 loss to Buffalo, but it was his second consecutive strong showing. 

A few days later, he ended joining nine other Raiders who were fined by the NFL for breaking COVID-19 protocol when they didn't wear masks at a charity fundraiser, according to the USA Today. Renfrow had to hand over $15,000 to the league. 

Then he was so close to making his first start of the season with Henry Ruggs III limited in practice early in the week. However, Ruggs, who's listed ahead of Renfrow on the depth chart, returned in full Thursday and is expected to start Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

But with rookie receiver Bryan Edwards banged up and Ruggs potentially having a setback at any moment, Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden is glad he's got Renfrow to turn to if needed. 

“He plays big, he plays fast and he’s a really instinctive natural slot receiver that has proven he can go outside and do some things,” Gruden said. “He’s getting better every day. If you saw him in practice you’d be really impressed with his work ethic, and his relationship with Derek Carr has been good.”

Regardless of being a starter or not, Renfrow has enough chemistry with the Raiders QB to get in on the action, and against a Chiefs squad that can put up points in a hurry, the man who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the 2016 national title game for the Tigers could be a big part of the passing game. 

On the season, Renfrow has 16 catches on 22 targets for 199 yards and one touchdown through four games. 

“I’m big on processing things and seeing how I want to set people up,” Renfrow said. “How can I make this route look like all my other routes? If I’m running a choice, I want to set it up like I’m running a sail, so I can attack them vertically. Everything stems off the vertical.”

Where's Simmons, Part II?

Last Thursday, former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was practicing at a new position and appeared on the verge of moving to safety after the Arizona Cardinals were ravaged by injuries at a position he played at times in college. 

However, the eighth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft still hasn't made an impact on his new team, and he might be back at linebacker for this week's contest at the New York Jets.

Simmons has only played 45 snaps, including just 10 plays in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers, in four games.

“We’re still trying to work him in,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “We want to put him in positions to be successful, to understand our scheme. It’s a work in progress still. No offseason, no preseason, we knew it would take some time. We’re a month in now and I think he is progressing, but we’re going to continue to try and find ways to get him in where he can have success.”

Simmons and former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins head to the Big Apple with an Arizona team looking to end a two-game losing skid as 7-point favorites against the winless Jets. 

Falcons activate Terrell

Former Clemson cornerback and Atlanta Falcons first-round selection A.J Terell was back at practice this week after being activated Thursday from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Terrell became the first NFL player to contract the coronavirus when he tested positive before Atlanta's Week 3 game against the Bears. He missed that contest and last week against Green Bay but could be back on the playing field Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. 

The Atlanta native had 11 tackles in his first two career NFL games.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Heads Into Fall Camp Looking to Replace Two Starting Pitchers

Clemson head baseball coach Monte Lee met with the media recently and discussed a number of topics, including having to replace two weekend starters from last seasons team.

JP-Priester

Hard Work Paying Off For Clemson's Rodgers

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers said Tuesday he is looking forward to the challenge the Miami secondary presents and spoke about his leadership role among the Clemson receiving group

Travis Boland

What They Are Saying: 'This is Not a Big Game For Clemson'

Miami head coach Manny Diaz says Saturday isn't a big deal for Clemson; wants Miami to become more comfortable playing in hype-filled games

Christopher Hall

Deshaun Watson Makes History, Again

Houston will make history Sunday marking the first time in the franchise has ever had an African-American head coach and quarterback duo

Christopher Hall

5 Crazy Facts From Clemson's 2015 Rout of Miami

This week, Clemson hosts Miami, which suffered one of its most embarrassing losses in school history to the Tigers in 2015. Here are five reasons that the game still stands out.

Brad Senkiw

Fowler Just Hoping For A Good Game

ESPN college football analyst Chris Fowler said Clemson players are aware of the target they have on them as the top-ranked Tigers prepare to face the seventh-ranked Miami Hurricanes Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

Travis Boland

Clemson Expecting Fast, Physical Miami Defensive Front

No. 1 Clemson hosts No. 7 Miami this weekend and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney says his team is prepared to face a big, physical, and fast defensive front on Saturday night in Death Valley

JP-Priester

Added Emphasis On Ball Security Paying Off For Trevor Lawrence and Tigers

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence says the team has made a concerted effort to take better care of the ball and it is paying off as Lawrence has thrown 314 pass attempts without being intercepted

JP-Priester

Elite 2022 WR Caleb Burton III Releases List of Top Schools

One of the top players in 2022 recruiting class, wide receiver Caleb Burton III, has released a list of his top schools and Clemson has made the cut.

JP-Priester

Kirk Hebstreit Expects Cream to Rise to Top This Weekend in Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN recently talked the top-ten matchup between Clemson and Miami and thins the cream will rise to the top this weekend in Death Valley

JP-Priester