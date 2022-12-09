Skip to main content
Tigers Set to Face 'Explosive' Tennessee Offense

The Clemson Tigers will have their hands full December 30 when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

While Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has not started a deep dive into the Volunteers, one thing he does know is they can score points, and score them in a hurry.

"I got to see them several times this year. I mean, they're unbelievable," Swinney said. "I mean, I haven't obviously got into really breaking them down, game planning, but I would imagine they got to lead the country in scoring or offense. I can't imagine they don't.

"As explosive of an offense as I've seen in a long, long time. Unbelievable tempo. Incredibly fast. Receivers making plays. This is a team that you can tell just has fun playing. You can tell that they're very connected."

Tennessee will be without starting quarterback Hendon Hooker. The one-time Heisman hopeful was lost for the season after suffering an ACL injury in the 63-38 loss to South Carolina.

Redshirt senior Joe Milton III got the nod in the 56-0 win over Vanderbilt to close out the regular season, going 11-of-21 for 127 yards with one touchdown.

"Coach Heupel and his staff, they've done an unbelievable job of building this culture and really putting it together right out of the gate," Swinney said. "It's not easy to do. I know they missed some plays against South Carolina, and South Carolina hit some amazing plays. But, man, they bounced right back the very next week, got back on track, shut out Vanderbilt, scored a million points and a bunch of yards.

"They'll be a handful, for sure. I'm glad we don't play them this week. Hopefully, we can find a way to make 'em punt a couple times because they don't punt very often."

