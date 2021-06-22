Tigers Top-10 Offense: No. 6

The Clemson Tigers have so many weapons on offense, today we start the process of picking the 10 most important players to the Tigers' success.

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and now it is time to look at the 10 players on offense who the Tigers will look to if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season.

Today, we continue with No. 6 on our list of players for the Tigers:

No. 6: Walker Parks

Clemson will be in search of two new starters following a 2020 campaign in which Clemson’s exceedingly young second offensive line included three true freshmen and two redshirt freshmen.

Clemson’s “next man up” in 2020 — and presumably moving forward — was sophomore Walker Parks, who played in 199 offensive snaps along both Clemson’s interior and at tackle, the most of any Clemson non-starter on the offensive line last year.

2020: Carved out a key reserve role as a true freshman, garnering Freshman All-America honors from ESPN.com after playing 199 snaps over 11 games and helping Clemson lead the ACC as the only team to allow fewer than two sacks per game … played 26 snaps in collegiate debut at Wake Forest … played 24 snaps in Clemson’s shutout win vs. The Citadel … played three snaps vs. Virginia … played eight snaps vs. No. 7 Miami … played 48 snaps at Georgia Tech … played nine snaps vs. Syracuse … played 14 snaps vs. No. 4 Notre Dame … played 35 snaps vs. Pitt, helping protect Trevor Lawrence during his 403-yard passing performance … played eight snaps at Virginia Tech … played 14 snaps and produced a memorable de-cleating block in ACC Championship Game vs. No. 2 Notre Dame … played 10 snaps in Sugar Bowl vs. No. 3 Ohio State.

