Tony Elliott In No Rush To Run His Own Program

JP-Priester

As amazing as the run of success Clemson has had over the last several years, the fact that Dabo Swinney has been able to keep his coaching staff fairly intact may be the most impressive of all. 

It is something that is rarely seen in the sport these days, especially when it comes to coordinators.

When you look at other successful programs, such as Alabama or Ohio State, it seems as if they are having to replace at least one assistant coach every season. It's a trend that Clemson has been able to mostly avoid, up until now. 

Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was hired by South Florida in December, which leaves Tony Elliott as the teams sole offensive coordinator. Understandably, that naturally leads to questions about when Elliott could move on and take over his own program.

"Something we talk about all the time is just bloom where you're planted," Elliott said. "There will come a time where I'll be uprooted and have to move on, but I'm not looking for that. It's going to have to be something that is led by the spirit, the right opportunity. Right now focusing on being the best version of myself where I am, and that has helped this program. For everybody in the program being committed and loyal to the program is why you see the way our players play."

Having the privilege of coaching at his alma mater is special for Elliott. 

"It's actually a dream come true to be at your alma mater," Elliott said. "To have an opportunity to work for Swinney, who's the best head coach in the country, not just because of what happens on the field, but because of who he is as a person. He's a father figure to me. So many times I've looked to him for advice just from a marriage standpoint, raising your children."

Right now, Elliott is just enjoying the moment, as Clemson tries to make history. He will know when the right fit comes along, and until then, it's all about helping this Clemson team win. 

"The thing about it too is that I understand is every situation is different," Elliott said. "I don't take it personal. I understand that each administration and AD is looking for a certain fit. I understand who I am and what I'm about, and one day there will be a certain fit. At this present time we're just living history and I'm just enjoying it."

