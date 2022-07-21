Skip to main content
Tony Elliott Pays Homage to Clemson Past, Virginia Present with Unique Shoes

All Clemson

Tony Elliott Pays Homage to Clemson Past, Virginia Present with Unique Shoes

Head coach Tony Elliott rocked a pair of "really cool" sneakers at ACC Kickoff on Thursday that combined life, Clemson and Virginia.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tony Elliott is a "shoe guy," something he made known during his days as Clemson's offensive coordinator. 

Now the head coach at Virginia, where he'll make his debut as a head coach this fall, Elliott took his passion for footwear with him. Lindsay Huff, the wife of former Cavaliers basketball star Jay Huff, helped Elliott bring that to Thursday's ACC Kickoff in a unique way. 

A licensed artist and designer, she made Elliott and his Virginia players who attended the media event in Charlotte, N.C., shoes that show what's important to them. And, not surprisingly, Clemson, where Elliott graduated from and worked as an assistant under Dabo Swinney for 11 years, was displayed on the shoe. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

K.J. Henry

K.J. Henry Loves it When He, Clemson Criticized

CHARLOTTE — K.J. Henry loves criticism. That’s right, Clemson’s defensive end loves it, and so does his Clemson teammates.

44 minutes ago
Bryan Bresee

Clemson-Ga. Tech Game Sold Out

ATLANTA – The 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Clemson and Georgia Tech has officially sold all available tickets for its prime-time matchup on Labor Day night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

1 hour ago
Valerie Cagle and Millie Thompson

Clemson, Rittman Reach New Agreement

Clemson University and head softball coach John Rittman have agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2027, the athletic department announced Thursday. The terms of the contract were approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.

3 hours ago

"Each shoe tells a story about the individual about themselves, things they're passionate about and their connection with UVA," Elliott said. "Mine talks about the day I was hired at UVA and went from Clemson. One shoe talks about who I am as a former student-athlete, an engineer, a coach, my family and also what my desire is for the program.

"She did an unbelievable job telling the story of each individual. It's really cool."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today! 

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

More Clemson

K.J. Henry
Football

K.J. Henry Loves it When He, Clemson Criticized

By Will Vandervort44 minutes ago
Bryan Bresee
Football

Clemson-Ga. Tech Game Sold Out

By Will Vandervort1 hour ago
Valerie Cagle and Millie Thompson
Olympic Sports

Clemson, Rittman Reach New Agreement

By Zach Lentz3 hours ago
Mike Norvell and Jammie Robinson
Football

After Letting One Get Away Last Season, FSU DB Anxious to See Tigers In 2022

By JP Priester5 hours ago
USATSI_18723223_168387971_lowres
Football

Swinney: 'I Don't Need Anybody on a Message Board to Tell Me Who DJ (Uiagalelei) Is'

By Brad Senkiw20 hours ago
USATSI_17273095_168387971_lowres
Football

Malik Cunningham Says Clemson, Swinney Know Tigers 'Slipped Away' From Louisville in 2021

By Brad Senkiw23 hours ago
Dabo Swinney
Football

Dabo Swinney: ‘People Come to Clemson Because We Are Clemson’

By Will VandervortJul 20, 2022 1:18 PM EDT
Jim Phillips
Football

Phillips says ACC is Going to Have to Address its Grant of Rights

By Will VandervortJul 20, 2022 11:24 AM EDT