Tony Elliott Pays Homage to Clemson Past, Virginia Present with Unique Shoes

Tony Elliott is a "shoe guy," something he made known during his days as Clemson's offensive coordinator.

Now the head coach at Virginia, where he'll make his debut as a head coach this fall, Elliott took his passion for footwear with him. Lindsay Huff, the wife of former Cavaliers basketball star Jay Huff, helped Elliott bring that to Thursday's ACC Kickoff in a unique way.

A licensed artist and designer, she made Elliott and his Virginia players who attended the media event in Charlotte, N.C., shoes that show what's important to them. And, not surprisingly, Clemson, where Elliott graduated from and worked as an assistant under Dabo Swinney for 11 years, was displayed on the shoe.

"Each shoe tells a story about the individual about themselves, things they're passionate about and their connection with UVA," Elliott said. "Mine talks about the day I was hired at UVA and went from Clemson. One shoe talks about who I am as a former student-athlete, an engineer, a coach, my family and also what my desire is for the program.

"She did an unbelievable job telling the story of each individual. It's really cool."

