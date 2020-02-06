Elliott Receives Pay Raise From Clemson

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott received a $600,000 annual raise from the school’s Board of Trustees on Thursday.

Elliott will go from making $1 million to $1.6 million in 2020 in his new three-year deal.

The pay hike makes Elliott the highest paid offensive coordinator in the country alongside Steve Sarkisian, who received a raise this year that will put him at $1.6 million.

Only six coordinators, all defensive, made more than $1.6 million in 2019, according to the USA Today assistant coaching salaries database.

Ellliott is now the lone OC on staff after Jeff Scott, who made $1 million at Clemson in 2019, left to become the head coach at USF in December.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who will make $2.4 million in 2020, had a year added to his deal that now runs through 2025.

Brandon Streeter, the quarterbacks coach who added the passing game coordinator title for 2020, will make $590,000, a $90,000 raise.

New receivers coach Tyler Grisham will make $300,000 in his first year as an on-the-field assistant.

Defensive tackles coach and recruiting coordinator Todd Bates, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, safeties coach Mickey Conn all received raises that put them at $500,000 or more each.

Tight ends and special teams coach Danny Pearman received a $40,000 raise while offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell will earn $640,000, a $70,000 raise.