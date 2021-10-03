Tony Elliott Sees Improvement in Clemson Offense, Opportunity to 'Explode'

With more than 400 yards of offense Saturday against Boston College, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott like his team's will to win and ability to overcome adversity.

Tony Elliott saw positive signs from his beleaguered, struggling offense in Saturday's 19-13 victory over Boston College.

Clemson still left points on the field, especially when it had to settle for a field goal inside the BC 5-yard line, and there were still issues converting first downs. But for an offense that came into the game ranked last in the ACC with an average of 295 yards per game, to go over 400 total yards against the Eagles gave the Tigers' offensive coordinator some confidence heading into the off week.

"I definitely think it was a step forward," Elliott said. "Guys stepped up and they battled. Boston College is a very good, experienced defense. We were able to be balanced. Not good enough on third down. Needed to punch that one in the end zone when were were deonw inside the five. But definitely a step in the right direction. Just happy for these guys to have some success in terms of winning the game and putting some drives together."

More importantly than that, Elliott liked that his squad doesn't quit, despite adversity and injuries throughout Saturday's game. Clemson rushed for 231 yards behind 125 from running back Kobe Pace.

The Tigers still have a long way to go, though, to look like the high-scoring attack college football is accustomed to seeing.

"I think what you realize about this football team is they've got the will to win," Elliott said. "They've got the passion. They've got the fight. We're just in the process of refining all the details. Once we're able to combine the details with the passion and the fight, I think these guys are going to explode."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!