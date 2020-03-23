AllClemson
Travis Etienne Determined To Go Out A Winner

JP-Priester

With Travis Etienne deciding to return to Clemson for a fourth and final season, the Tigers running back group is without question, one of the nation's best for 2020. 

Instead of questions about who would be where on the depth chart, the Tigers will now sport one of the best one-two punches in the country, with Etienne and Lyn-J Dixon coming out of the backfield.

One of the biggest factors in Etienne's decision to return to school for his senior season was to improve his draft stock. However, improving one's draft stock can be done in many different ways, and the veteran running back is eager to do whatever he can to prove himself to NFL scouts.

"Just come in here and just being better at special teams," Etienne said. "Hopefully I get a couple opportunities to go out there and show what I can do on special teams. That way I can show teams in the NFL that I can transition over to the next level and be a great special teams player."

Clemson fans have become accustomed to seeing Etienne as a returner on kickoffs, but could they also get a glimpse of two-time ACC Player of the Year back there fielding punts? Etienne admits that isn't very likely, but if that time were to come, he wants to be as prepared as possible.   

"I'm probably like sixth on the depth chart," Etienne said. "But I was out there getting repetition and creating muscle memory, so if they were to plug me in there, I would be ready. Just trying to be able to play anywhere on the field and just make myself more valuable by being able to be plugged in anywhere."

When Etienne first burst onto the scene as a freshman at Clemson three seasons ago, he was far from a polished back. While he's improved greatly since then, Etienne knows there is still room to grow on the field and is determined to make the most of this final season.

"Just improve my running ability," Etienne said. "Just being a threat with the deep ball now. Just continue to master my craft and just be a threat with or without the ball. Just continue to get better at the little things. And I feel that if I just continue working on the little things, my overall game is going to improve. And that way I could be on the field at any time."

For Etienne, though, it isn't all about improving from an individual standpoint. He also wants to give a little back. Plus, like the rest of his teammates, losing the final game of the season left a sour taste in his mouth, and he doesn't want to go out that way as a senior.

"I definitely just want to finish off the right way, with a win," Etienne said. "Just continue to improve my craft, becoming pro in my position. Being able to teach a position to anyone, on any level of football. So just coming back, and just being a pro at the position, and mastering my craft."




