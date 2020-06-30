AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Tiger Den
Baseball

Could Etienne Push for Greatest ACC Player Ever?

Brad Senkiw

Mark Packer, host of “Off Campus” on SiriusXM and “Packer and Durham” on ACC Network, recently released his ACC All-Decade Team.

Packer had two former Clemson players (quarterback Deshaun Watson and receiver Sammy Watkins) on his offensive squad and four Tigers (defensive linemen Shaq Lawson, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence and linebacker Isaiah Simmons) on his defensive team.

These lists are fun to pick apart and make for great summer fodder, especially while we continue to deal with a global pandemic.

But these also raise thoughts of snubs and debates of players who deserve more credit, and looking at Packer’s choice for running back of the 2010s, it raises some questions concerning a certain Clemson record-holder.

Florida State’s Dalvin Cook, Packer’s choice, is certainly not a bad selection. The current Minnesota Vikings rusher had a tremendous career, rushing for 4,464 yards and totaling 5,399 scrimmage yards in three seasons. Cook scored 46 touchdowns and averaged an impressive 6.5 yards per carry.

There haven’t been many electrifying, home-run hitters better than Cook in the totality of this conference.

However, there’s a back who has done more than any other in the long history of the ACC who could actually be hurt by reverse recency bias since his career isn’t over.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne’s 4,038 rushing yards is bested by no one at his own school or in the history of the league. His 56 touchdowns are also the most ever in the ACC, and his current 8.1 yards per carry is the best the league has ever seen.

It’s not a stretch to go with Cook over Etienne, even though they have both played the same number of seasons, but it’s hard to rank or rate Etienne knowing he has a season left. And there’s sometimes the issue of naming a player the running back of the decade when it came on the backend of the 10 years.

Still, Etienne is the most prolific rusher of any era in the ACC, and with a season left to play, the question bears asking: Could Etienne be the best ACC player, not just running back of the last or previous decades, that the league has ever seen?

That's a lot of players to sort through to figure that out, and most people will only look at quarterbacks and forget about defensive players. But calling Etienne the most prolific player the ACC has ever seen might not be a stretch.

After all, he’s going to create a tremendous amount of distance between himself and any other rushers. The Louisiana native has averaged 1,600 yards the last two seasons. If he reaches anything close to that mark again, Etienne will be well over 5,000 if not 5,500 rushing yards. That’s going to put him light years ahead of Cook, who’s No. 2.

Etienne’s touchdown totals might never be reached, especially in more of a passing era. This isn’t “student body left, student body right” of yesteryear.

There will certainly be pushback, though, to this debate. Etienne hasn’t played against the best competition in the last couple of seasons. The ACC is down as a whole. In the 2020 NFL Draft, there wasn’t a single defensive player taken who wasn’t from Clemson until the fourth round.

But at the same time, factor in all the carries Etienne hasn’t gotten because the Tigers are up huge and he’s already rushed for 150 yards by the third quarter.

He averaged nearly 11 fewer carries per game than ACC leader A.J. Dillon of Boston College in 2019.

Bottom line, this is going to be a debate worth having once his career is all said and done. If Etienne adds in a fourth consecutive ACC crown and another potential national title, there will be some validity to calling him the best ACC player ever.

Seeing a list of the best players of the last decade without Etienne just means people aren’t thinking this way yet, but there’s a good chance they should. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Deshaun Watson Poised to be Best QB in the NFL

According to Chris Simms of NBC Sports, the former Clemson Tiger is already elite, but is poised for his best year yet.

Zach Lentz

Tigers Are the Premier Program in College Football

Have the No. 1 Clemson Tigers finally surpassed the Alabama Crimson Tide as the premier program in all of college football?

Zach Lentz

Has Trevor Lawrence Played His Final Game At Clemson? It is Looking More Likely.

In the even that there is no college football in 2020, Clemson fans may have to come to grips with the fact that they have watched quarterback Trevor Lawrence play his final game in a Tiger uniform.

Zach Lentz

With Another Playoff Appearance, Swinney Can Join John Wooden on Illustrious Accomplishment

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is one College Football Playoff appearance away from tying legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden in consecutive final fours.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Has No. 1 Ranked Backfield in 2020

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne lead an impressive list of the nation's top backfields for the 2020 college football season.

Christopher Hall

Hopkins Preps For First Season In Arizona

Former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins is preparing for his first season with the Arizona Cardinals. Hopkins spent the last seven seasons in Houston before being traded in March.

Travis Boland

Cowherd: Florida State and Miami Better All Time than Clemson

Has Clemson done enough to call themselves one of the best programs of all-time, or do they still have some work to do.

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

Relationships Are the Key to Swinney's Success

What makes Swinney different from the majority of the other elite coaches is simple: the relationships.

Zach Lentz

Swinney Would Have Been a Cheap Fire

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney knows the ins and outs of what it is like to be on a coaching staff that was let go because they were not performing. He also knows what it is like be the beneficiary of a coach losing his job.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Clemson Nabs 4-Star Shooting Guard Joshua Beadle

The Tigers continued their run of success on the recruiting trail, as four-star shooting guard Joshua Beadle pledged his intentions to join the Tiger program.

Zach Lentz