Travis Etienne Scores First NFL Touchdown

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Watch former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne find the end zone for the first time in his pro career.
Travis Etienne is on the board.

The former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars running back scored his first NFL touchdown on a 7-yard run to put his team up 8-7 against the New York Giants in Week 7 on Sunday. 

Etienne missed all of last season with a Lisfranc injury and he had 67 touches of the football this season coming into this game. 

Etienne scored 78 touchdowns in his four-year career at Clemson, the most in school and ACC history. 

