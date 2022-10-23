Travis Etienne Scores First NFL Touchdown
Travis Etienne is on the board.
The former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars running back scored his first NFL touchdown on a 7-yard run to put his team up 8-7 against the New York Giants in Week 7 on Sunday.
Etienne missed all of last season with a Lisfranc injury and he had 67 touches of the football this season coming into this game.
Etienne scored 78 touchdowns in his four-year career at Clemson, the most in school and ACC history.
