Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 250th pick in round number seven today in the NFL Draft. He was the seventh Tiger taken in this years draft, the most picks for Clemson since 2016.

Anchrum came to Clemson as a three star prospect out of McEachern High in Powder Springs, Georgia, with 247 ranking him as the 21st best offensive guard in the nation. He chose Clemson over Nebraska and Colorado.

“Tremayne can play several positions," Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell said. "And is going to bring an intelligence factor to the Rams. He can play left or right and also has the ability and the knowledge to play center as well.”

As a freshman in 2016, Anchrum got into 11 games, playing 292 snaps as a reserve. He got his first career start that season in the Tigers loss to Pitt.

As a sophomore he started six games, becoming a key part of the roatation. He logged 577 snaps, getting into all 14 games, and had six knockdowns.

Over the next two seasons, he would start all 30 games for the Tigers, helping them to a 29-1 record over that span.

As a junior, he earned second team All-ACC honors, and second team AP All-ACC honors. In his senior season, he was a first team All-ACC selection, and one of the permanent team captains.

He finished his career at Clemson having started 37 of the 55 games he appeared in. He played 2,516 snaps, making him only the 23rd player in school history to log 2,500 snaps.

Along with the All-ACC honors, he was selected ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice during his career.

“Tremayne Anchrum was a very underrated guy in this draft," Dabo Swinney said. "He has been a four-year starter out of position and has played against the best of the best, from Chase Young to Clelin Ferrell and everybody in between. He’s incredibly smart, very athletic, strong, and has a great football I.Q."

The Rams are getting a player that has been a key cog in the Clemson offensive line over the past three seasons. Although he may need to move inside due to his size, he has plenty of experience playing in big games, as he has been a part of four consecutive teams that have made the College Football Playoff.

Strengths: Has good quickness and leverage. Moves well laterally and has above average bend and agility. He has excellent range and is accurate at targeting tun fits.

Weaknesses: Anchrum lacks the desired length and could have issues staying connected to blocks at the next level. Over-extends outside, and will be challenged by bull-rushers. Will need to move inside, where he has very little experience.