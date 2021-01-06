Trevor Lawrence Finishes Second in Heisman Voting

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not win the Heisman Trophy Tuesday night, but he still made history with his runner-up finish.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence continued his history-making run as the Tiger signal-caller Tuesday night, as he became only the second player in school history to place as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.



Lawrence joined two-time finalist Deshaun Watson (third in balloting in 2015, second in 2016) as the only Clemson players ever to be named a finalist since the Heisman Trust began officially recognizing finalists in 1982. Lawrence was joined on this year’s list of finalists by Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

Lawrence led Clemson to a 9-1 record in his nine starts this season, improving to 34-2 for his career.

In addition to his on-field efforts, Lawrence has had a transcendent impact off the field as well, earning a selection on this year’s AFCA Good Works Team. Last March, he and his now-fiancée helped organize COVID-19 relief efforts in both Upstate South Carolina and his home community of Cartersville, Ga. Over the summer, he was one of four Clemson players who helped organize and lead the Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration that attracted several thousand people to Clemson’s campus. And in August, he and his teammates vocally ignited the #WeWantToPlay movement, mobilizing college football players around the country in support of playing the college football season safely in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clemson has had eight previous top 10 finishes in Heisman history, led by Watson’s second-place finish in 2016. Lawrence finished seventh in Heisman voting a season ago and will attempt to bring home the trophy whose namesake, John Heisman, served as Clemson’s coach from 1900-03.