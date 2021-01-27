FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
Search

Trevor Lawrence Goes No. 1 to Jacksonville in 1st Mock Draft; Best QB Prospect Since Andrew Luck

Being one of the most hyped NFL Draft Prospects of the last decade, it is no surprise Trevor Lawrence has gone No. 1 to the Jaguars in virtually every mock draft put out up to this point.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

In the Ringer's newest NFL Draft Guide, former Clemson Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence has been slotted as the newest No. 1 overall pick, which would have him join newly appointed Jaguars HC Urban Meyer as the next building blocks of the franchise.

Danny Kelly, the mastermind behind the thorough draft guide put out by The Ringer, said this in regards to Trevor Lawrence's possible areas of improvement:

"There are a few areas in which Lawrence will need to continue to improve. His ball placement on throws to the outside can be erratic―there were times he hit receivers on the inside shoulder when he should’ve led them to the outside, and he leaves deep passes a bit short, or puts too much air under them, on occasion. Lawrence’s receivers did plenty to help him out when his accuracy was off, but his margin for error will shrink at the next level."

The hype for Lawrence to become an NFL QB has been swirling since his championship run as a true freshman, but it remains to be seen if Lawrence will rise or fall with the pressure surely coming his way.

USATSI_15387329
Football

Trevor Lawrence Goes No. 1 to Jacksonville in 1st Mock Draft; Best QB Prospect Since Andrew Luck

USATSI_14103441_168387971_lowres
Football

Tennessee's Reportedly Found its Man...And it's Not Clemson's Tony Elliott

USATSI_15051150
Football

Clemson Football 2020 Season Grades: Tight Ends

USATSI_13768875
Football

What Does Saban See in Problem Causing O'Brien?

USATSI_15340089_168387971_lowres
Football

Tuesday Top-5: Clemson Tigers Impacted by Departures

USATSI_15081078_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Football 2020 Season Grades: Receivers

USATSI_10790489
Football

Brett Favre on Jacksonville: 'They should take Smith over Lawrence'

USATSI_15386731
Football

Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal