SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

COVID-19 Free, Trevor Lawrence is Ready to Get Back to Work For Clemson

Brad Senkiw

Trevor Lawrence is back..sort of.

The Clemson quarterback said Monday he expects to be on the practice field when the No. 4 Tigers look to get over Saturday's 47-40 loss to No. 2 Notre Dame, but he'll "ease" into things and isn't 100 percent sure what all the trainers will allow him to do since recovering from COVID-19. 

Lawrence missed the Notre Dame game and the week before against Boston College after he contracted the coronavirus and tested positive two days before Clemson (7-1) played the Eagles.  

The junior from Cartersville, Ga., who watched last Saturday's loss from the sideline with his teammates, said he's feeling healthy and ready to prepare for the Nov. 21 game at Florida State. 

"I'm feeling good," Lawrence said. "I'm feeling normal. No more symptoms, really. Taste and smell are a little bit weird, but I feel great. 

"It was definitely tough being on the sideline and not being able to play but I'd rather be there than be at home watch it and just, you know, any support I can offer, any extra set of eyes whatever it was some, some help for D.J. (Uiagalelei), whatever it may be. I was just glad I was there to be a part of it and just do the team, obviously didn't go our way but wouldn't want to be anywhere else."

Lawrence says he will likely have to "ease" back into practice in the early part of this week. Even though he was out of quarantine before the Tigers played the Irish, he wasn't allowed to play because the COVID-19 protocol dictated multiple post-recovery tests, including cardiac. 

Lawrence began feeling some symptoms the Monday before the Oct. 31 game against Boston College, but he assumed it was a cold or allergies. By Thursday, those feelings increased into more flu-like symptoms, and he found out that morning that he had tested positive. Those issues continued Friday, but by that Saturday of the BC game, he was beginning to feel better. 

"I felt good, started feeling better every day and was back to normal pretty quickly," Lawrence said. "But it was probably about two days of feeling pretty bad."

He was able to do some physical work on his own but was not allowed to be around the team or at the facility for 10 days. Still, he said he felt like he could've played against Notre Dame, even though he certainly had concerns when he first came down with the coronavirus. 

"I think there's a little bit of concern just because the virus, you know there's a small chance it could have some lingering effects and could be bad so I mean there's a little bit of that," Lawrence said. "For the most part I felt I felt good. I just did what our trainers here told me to do, took some medicines and vitamins all that stuff to try to get back to normal as quickly as possible and it worked. Thankfully, I'm still healthy and feeling good, but yeah, there's a little bit of concern just because of the nature of the virus."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What We Learned from a Clemson Loss at Notre Dame

Clemson had chances to beat Notre Dame, but it was the other team that made the key plays at the most opportune time.

Brad Senkiw

by

Brad Senkiw

Notre Dame 47 Clemson 40: Position Grades

All Clemson takes a look back at the Tigers heartbreaking double overtime loss to Notre Dame Saturday night in South Bend and grades out how each position performed in the primetime matchup.

JP-Priester

by

ValorTiger

Uiagalelei Named ACC Rookie of the Week

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s double-overtime contest against No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Zach Lentz

Uiagalelei Felt Like He Could Have Done More in Loss to Notre Dame

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei turned in another impressive showing in his second career start but says he felt like he could have done more to help the Tigers get a road win against Notre Dame.

JP-Priester

by

Bob Rodes

Clemson Offers Elite 2022 Safety Prospect

Clemson is starting to amp up efforts on the recruiting trail for the 2022 recruiting cycle and has now extended an offer to one of the nations top safeties out of Iowa.

JP-Priester

Gallman Scores In Third Straight Game

Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman had a season high in carries (14) and yards (68) in New York's 23-20 victory over Washington Sunday. The former fourth-round pick has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games.

Travis Boland

Clemson Drops 3 Spots in AP Poll

The loss to Notre Dame didn't drop Clemson too far in the latest Associated Press Top-25.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Enters Second Off Week Hobbled

The injury bug struck Clemson especially hard during their loss at Notre Dame on Saturday, and the Tigers will get some time to heal.

Brad Senkiw

Analysts Still Have Clemson In Top Four

ESPN college football analysts Jesse Palmer and Joey Galloway each both ranked Clemson fourth in its weekly Capital One Fan Vote on College Football Final. Palmer and Galloway each rank their top five after the college football Saturday.

Travis Boland

Notre Dame Football is Still a Big Deal to Clemson, But for How Long?

Notre Dame football still strongly resonates in sports, despite the Irish's lack of success against elite teams, but could that change?

Brad Senkiw

by

FtnIrish