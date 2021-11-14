Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Come Up Short Against Colts

    After trailing by double digits at the half, Jacksonville nearly completed a comeback against Indianapolis.
    After picking up his second win last week, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Indianapolis Colts 23-17. Jacksonville had a shot to win it late, but a Lawrence fumble sealed the win for Indianapolis near midfield.

    Lawrence was just 3-of-14 in the first half and finished the game 16-of-35. The rookie had 162 yards and accounted for no touchdowns. Lawrence had two fumbles and was sacked three times.

    On the season Lawrence is completing 59% of his passes. There were always going to be growing pains, this performance was another example of just that. Coming into the game the Colts were allowing 260 passing yards a game, Indianapolis played a different game today.

    Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold said he talked to the rookie quarterback following the game to give him a boost.

    Like Lawrence, this is the first time in the NFL for Urban Meyer. Meyer is used to winning ways, as Lawrence was in high school and through his time at Clemson.

    Meyer could tell this one hurt his rookie quarterback, especially after having a chance to go and win the game. The bright side is this kind of thing helps players grow.

    Next week will offer a chance for Lawrence and the Jaguars to bounce back and search for their third win of the season. San Francisco will have to travel cross country and the Jaguars will be back at home. 

    The Jaguars currently sit with the third-best odds of winning their division according to FanDuel.

