Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have a decision to make at the end of the year. The junior quarterback will have the opportunity to return to the Tigers for his senior year or enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Many expect Lawrence to leave early, and most think he will hear his name called near the top of the 2021 draft. He and Ohio State's Justin Fields are the top two quarterbacks, according to a number of analysts.

In the latest mock draft released by 247 Sports, Lawrence is the top overall pick going to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In two seasons with the Tigers, Lawrence has completed 67 percent of his passes for 5,778 and 58 touchdowns.

Lawrence isn't the only junior expected to be picked in the first round. The mock draft slotted Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman as the 12th overall pick to the Denver Broncos. Carman was a third-team All-ACC selection a year ago and will be the anchor of a Clemson line that will be replacing four starters from a year ago.

Running backs have been a rarity in the first round over the last two years. LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire was taken by Kansas City with the 32nd pick in April while Alabama's Josh Jacobs was taken with the 24th pick by the Las Vegas Raiders last year.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is the first running back off the board in the latest mock draft. He is expected to be picked by the Chicago Bears at pick No. 19. Etienne has re-written the Clemson record book and would be the first Tiger running back to be taken in the first round since C.J. Spiller went No. 9 overall to Buffalo in 2010.

Despite not being listed in the mock draft, Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas is a player to watch. Thomas was benched for the first quarter of the national championship game, but a strong season could vault him into a possible first round selection. He will have to improve on his 31 tackles from last year and just two sacks.