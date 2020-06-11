AllClemson
Lawrence Tops Latest Mock Draft

Travis Boland

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have a decision to make at the end of the year. The junior quarterback will have the opportunity to return to the Tigers for his senior year or enter the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Many expect Lawrence to leave early, and most think he will hear his name called near the top of the 2021 draft. He and Ohio State's Justin Fields are the top two quarterbacks, according to a number of analysts. 

In the latest mock draft released by 247 Sports, Lawrence is the top overall pick going to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In two seasons with the Tigers, Lawrence has completed 67 percent of his passes for 5,778 and 58 touchdowns.

Lawrence isn't the only junior expected to be picked in the first round. The mock draft slotted Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman as the 12th overall pick to the Denver Broncos. Carman was a third-team All-ACC selection a year ago and will be the anchor of a Clemson line that will be replacing four starters from a year ago. 

Running backs have been a rarity in the first round over the last two years. LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire was taken by Kansas City with the 32nd pick in April while Alabama's Josh Jacobs was taken with the 24th pick by the Las Vegas Raiders last year.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is the first running back off the board in the latest mock draft. He is expected to be picked by the Chicago Bears at pick No. 19. Etienne has re-written the Clemson record book and would be the first Tiger running back to be taken in the first round since C.J. Spiller went No. 9 overall to Buffalo in 2010.

Despite not being listed in the mock draft, Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas is a player to watch. Thomas was benched for the first quarter of the national championship game, but a strong season could vault him into a possible first round selection. He will have to improve on his 31 tackles from last year and just two sacks.

Tajh Boyd Speaks Out On Swinney's Handling Of Recent Events

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd appeared on Tiki and Tierney Tuesday to discuss Dabo Swinney's handling of race relations and social injustice.

Christopher Hall

Edixon1007

2019 Recap: Tigers Dismantle Deacs 52-3

Clemson routs Wake Forest 52-3 on Senior Day in Death Valley

JP-Priester

Clemson To Hold Player-Led Demonstration Saturday

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to speak at a student-led demonstration Saturday at Clemson. The demonstration comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd by police in Minnesota.

Travis Boland

2019 Recap: Lawrence, Tigers Jump All Over Wolfpack Early

Against an N.C. State squad ravaged by injuries, Clemson improved to 10-0 and wrapped up the Atlantic Division title for the fifth consecutive season while also increasing their consecutive winning streak to 25 games.

Brad Senkiw

2022 Offensive Tackle Target: I've Always Liked Clemson

Clemson joins Greater Atlanta Christian's Addison Nichols' lengthy offer list which includes the last seven national championship-winning programs.

Christopher Hall

Rule change could bring big bucks to student athletes

Under a proposed change to the NIL the NCAA will allow student athletes to profit from their names and likenesses. Experts say an athlete like Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence could earn up to a million dollars.

Travis Boland

Tigerne

Clemson offer "feels like a dream" for Armella

Julian Armella is a four-star standout offensive linemen at Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, Fla. The rising junior recently received an offer from Clemson for his 34th division one offer.

Christopher Hall

Tigers Should See A Multitude Of Players Taken In 2021 Draft

When the 2021 NFL Draft rolls around next April, the Clemson Tigers should once again see a multitude of players selected.

JP-Priester

Swinney Issues Statement on "Historic Times", Danny Pearman and T-Shirt

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney issued a statement Monday afternoon on two topics: Supporting positive change and the path moving forward.

Zach Lentz

J Clarke

2019 Recap: Etienne Becomes Career Leader Against Terriers

Clemson running back Travis Etienne's record-setting performance helped lead the Tigers offense to a season-high 702 yards. The Tigers improved to 34-0 all-time against FBS Division I opponents with a 59-14 win over Wofford.

Travis Boland