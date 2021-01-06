Trevor Lawrence Officially Declares for the NFL Draft

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made his decision to end his college career and declare for the NFL Draft via social media on Wednesday. Lawrence is widely expected to be the Tigers' first No.1 overall pick in program history.

Lawrence, who led the Tigers to the 2018 national championship and finished second in this year's Heisman Trophy voting, ends his career as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in college football history. His next stop is likely with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the first pick.

Entered 2020 having completed 527-of-804 career passes for 6,945 yards with 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 1,610 snaps in 30 career games (26 starts) … also enters 2020 with 967 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 163 career carries … started the final 11 games in 2018 as a true freshman in helping Clemson become the first major college football team in the modern era to go 15-0 … helped the squad win each of its last 10 games by 20 points or more … became the first true freshman quarterback to lead his team to a national title since 1985 … was a consensus freshman All-America honoree who earned a bevy of nation-wide and conference-wide honors for both his athletic and academic success.

2020: Became the second Heisman finalist in school history, joining 2015 and 2016 finalist Deshaun Watson … Maxwell Award finalist … Davey O’Brien Award finalist… Manning Award finalist … Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist … Walter Camp Player of the Year Finalist … Bobby Bowden Award finalist … AFCA Good Works team selection … third-team All-America selection by the AP … ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year … first-team All-ACC honoree … also captured first-team All-ACC selections from the AP and PFF … completed 22-of-28 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown and also added two rushing touchdowns at Wake Forest, the first game of 350-plus passing yards and multiple rushing touchdowns by a Clemson player since Tajh Boyd against NC State in 2012 … his passing touchdown at Wake Forest was the 67th of his career, moving him into the Top 10 in ACC history … set Clemson records for passing yards (351) and total offense (327) in a season opener in the performance against Wake Forest, earning ACC Quarterback of the Week and team offensive player of the game honors … completed 8-of-9 passes for 168 yards and three passing touchdowns and also added a two-yard rushing touchdown vs. The Citadel … completed 25-of-38 passes for 329 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions vs. Virginia, his ninth career 300-yard passing game … completed 29-of-41 passes, both season highs, for 292 yards with three touchdown passes and also rushed eight times for 34 yards with a rushing touchdown vs. No. 7 Miami, collecting ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week honors … completed 24-of-32 passes with career highs in passing yards (404) and passing touchdowns (five) at Georgia Tech, becoming the fourth Clemson quarterback to win 30 career games as a starter … his performance at Georgia Tech was his first career 400-yard passing game and the 10th by a Clemson quarterback all-time … his five-passing-touchdown output at Georgia Tech was the first by a Clemson quarterback since Deshaun Watson’s six-touchdown performance against South Carolina in 2016 … he threw an interception on his 12th pass attempt at Georgia Tech, ending a streak of 366 consecutive passes without an interception, the second-longest streak in ACC history and 13 pass attempts shy of matching the ACC record held by NC State’s Russell Wilson (379 from 2008-09); with 2020 being a leap year, Lawrence went 364 calendar days between interceptions dating to his last pick at Louisville on Oct. 19, 2019 … completed 22-of-27 passes for 391 yards with five touchdowns in the first half alone at Georgia Tech, setting school first-half records in both passing yards and passing touchdowns … earned ACC Quarterback of the Week and sharing team offensive player of the game honors for that performance at Georgia Tech … completed 27 of his career-high 43 passes for 289 yards with two touchdown passes vs. Syracuse … unavailable vs. Boston College and at No. 4 Notre Dame … completed 26-of-37 passes for 403 yards (one shy of his career high) with two touchdowns and no interceptions vs. Pitt, winning ACC Quarterback of the Week … completed 12-of-22 passes for 195 yards with one passing touchdown and added seven carries for 41 yards with a career-high-tying two rushing touchdowns at Virginia Tech, breaking the school record for wins as a starting quarterback shared previously by Rodney Williams, Tajh Boyd and Deshaun Watson (32 wins each) … was responsible for his 100th career touchdown in that game vs. Virginia Tech, joining Tajh Boyd (133), Lamar Jackson (119), Deshaun Watson (116) and Philip Rivers (112) as the only players in ACC history to be responsible for 100 career touchdowns … named MVP of ACC Championship Game vs. No. 2 Notre Dame after he completed 25-of-36 passes for 322 yards with two passing touchdowns and also rushed for a season-high 90 yards …

his 412 yards of total offense against Notre Dame were second-most in ACC Championship Game history, trailing only Deshaun Watson’s 420-yard total offense output against North Carolina in 2015, as he became the first starting quarterback ever to win three ACC Championship Games.

