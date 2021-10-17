Trevor Lawrence Picks Up First Career Win in Jaguars 23-20 Win Over Dolphins

Trevor Lawrence picked up his first career win and the Jaguars ended a 20-game losing skid with their thrilling 23-20 win over Dolphins in London on Sunday.

Jacksonville's 20-game losing streak is over.

The Jaguars knocked off the Dolphins 23-20 in London on Sunday, as Matthew Wright kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired, giving former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence the first win of his NFL career. The win also gave Urban Meyer his first career victory as an NFL head coach.

Lawrence took advantage of a thin Miami secondary, going 25-41 for 319-yards, with one touchdown pass and no interceptions. It was the first time since Week 1 that Lawrence eclipsed the 300-yard mark.

Marvin Jones Jr. was the rookie quarterback's favorite target on Sunday, catching seven passes for 100 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown catch just before halftime that cut a 10-point Dolphins lead to 13-10.

Before Sunday, the Jags had not won a game since defeating the Colts 27-20 in the 2020 season opener. The 20-game losing streak was the second-longest in the Super Bowl era.

Lawrence is also the first rookie quarterback to win in London. Coming into Sunday's game, rookies were 0-5 since the NFL started playing regular-season games there in 2007.

The game was also a rematch of the 2018 national title game when Lawrence and Clemson beat Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama Crimson Tide 44-16.

