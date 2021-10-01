Trevor Lawrence Puts Nasty Move on Bengals Defender to Score TD for Jaguars

Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence helped the Jacksonville Jaguars go up 14-0 on an impressive cut-run for a touchdown in the second quarter at Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Trevor Lawrence hasn't had the best of luck throwing the ball through the first three games of his NFL career, so Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, the former Clemson star quarterback decided to show off his legs.

And one move, in particular, led to broken ankles for a Bengals defender and six points for Lawrence, who scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to put the Jacksonville Jaguars up 14-0 with 4:45 remaining in the second quarter.

Lawrence ran a run-pass option play, faked the handoff, kept the ball, froze defensive lineman Sam Hubbard and cut right past him for the score.

Lawrence has wheels, as Clemson fans recall. He scored 18 times via the ground game in three years with the Tigers, including an unforgettable 67-yard touchdown run against Ohio State in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

In three games with Jacksonville, he had 46 rushing yards, but he already had 26 yards on four carries in the first 25 minutes at Cincinnati.

The first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was having one of the better halves this season as Jacksonville is seeking its first victory of the regular season.

He had a 50-yard bomb late in the second quarter, but he couldn't run it in from the 1-yard line, and the Jaguars turned the ball over on downs.

