Trevor Lawrence to Have Shoulder Surgery Ahead of NFL Draft

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to undergo surgery on his left shoulder prior to the NFL Draft.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not compete in Clemson's Pro Day that is scheduled for next month. 

Instead, the former Clemson quarterback and projected top pick in the next NFL Draft will throw for NFL teams on Feb. 12, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Lawrence is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder, but doctors think he should be ready to go by the time training camp rolls around. 

Lawrence just finished up one of the most celebrated careers by a quarterback in Clemson history. The three-year starter accumulated a 34-2 record as the Tigers starting quarterback and led the team to the College Football Playoff in each of his three seasons, including winning a national title in 2018. He also led the team to a conference championship in each of his three seasons.

Lawrence finished as the runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2020 and leaves as the winningest starting quarterback in Clemson history.

Trevor Lawrence to Have Shoulder Surgery Ahead of NFL Draft

