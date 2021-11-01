Trevor Lawrence Up & Down In Jaguars Loss To Seahawks, Geno Smith Praises The Rookie

Trevor Lawrence had a passing touchdown and turned the ball over in the Jaguars lopsided loss to the Seahawks Sunday evening.

Trevor Lawrence had a career high 54 pass attempts during the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Jaguars trailer 24-0 before scoring for the first time with less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Lawrence connected with Jamal Agnew on a 9-yard touchdown with 1:49 remaining in the game. Jaguars would try the onside kick even though they were down three scores and it backfired.

Travis Homer returned the kick 44-yards for the score and it would seal the win for the Seahawks who desperately needed the win after losing three straight games.

Jacksonville was playing major catch-up to the Seahawks so there was no choice but for them to pass the ball a ton. Not exactly the spot you want to have a rookie quarterback in, but it can be expected with a team that is working through a rebuild.

Lawrence completed 32-of-54 passes for 238 yards to join the touchdown. The former Tiger was intercepted by safety Quandre Diggs as well. The 32 completions are a career high for the No. 1 overall pick.

The 32 completions are the second most by a rookie quarterback since the NFL merger. Only Joe Burrow had more (37) last year against the Cleveland Browns.

Following the game Geno Smith had high praise for Lawrence.

“One thing I want to say, Trevor Lawrence is a great player. He just has to stick with it. He's going to have a great career”.

Smith knows a thing or two about playing quarterback and lasting in the NFL. Smith has made a career as a backup since 2013 and has had some bright spots this season when Russell Wilson went down with injury.

Coming up for Lawrence and the Jaguars is the Buffalo Bills and then the Indianapolis Colts. There are going to be some growing pains as there were today. But, Lawrence seems to be fighting through the bad - while showing some good.