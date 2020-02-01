AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Trio Of Former Tigers Set For XFL Debut

Brad Senkiw

Next Saturday, the XFL, a league full of former college and professional players in hopes of continuing their careers, will kick off to showcase football after Super Bowl Sunday.

Clemson will be represented by a trio of former players:

Tavaris Barnes: DE, D.C. Defenders

A 2014 Clemson Football graduate, Barnes went undrafted but signed with the New Orleans Saints for one season. He spent time on rosters of the Seahawks, Buccaneers and Redskins. Barnes has five tackles in his NFL career.

USATSI_12280099
Tavaris Barnes

He last played football in 2019 for the Atlanta Legends of the now defunct Alliance of American Football.

A 3-star recruit, he played all four years at Clemson. Barnes totaled 46 total tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble. He will be continuing his career in D.C. rushing the passer and stuffing the run.

Corey Crawford: DE, Houston Roughnecks

Ending his college career in 2014, Corey Crawford signed with the Washington Redskins out of college but didn’t play a down in the NFL.

He later played for the Columbus Lions in the Arena Football League and the Memphis Express of the AAF. 

Corey Crawford was a fan favorite at Clemson, totaling 123 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He was a fast, defensive end who helped create the program to the elite one it is today.

USATSI_10244848
Isaiah Battle

Isaiah Battle: T, Seattle Dragons

Drafted in the first round of the XFL draft, Battle will help protect the quarterback and execute outside runs as the left tackle.

Battle spent 3 years at Clemson before deciding to try the professional level, where he spent time with the Rams, Chiefs, Panthers and Seahawks.

He will be relied upon to play a role in the offensive and help take the Seattle Dragons to the first championship of the XFL.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OL Spring Preview: Major Makeover Coming

Clemson must replace four starters on the offensive line. Spring practice will allow a deep and talented group to build chemistry and continuity in hopes of having another strong season up front.

Brad Senkiw

Photo Gallery: Clemson Men's Basketball v. Syracuse

Photos from the Clemson Men's basketball game against Syracuse University Jan 28, 2020 by Susan Lloyd

Susan Lloyd

Kier Meredith's Fully Healthy, Ready To Go

After two injury plagued seasons Kier Meredith is healthy and ready to mmake an imapct

JP-Priester

Jonathan Baehre Suffers Another ACL Injury

Clemson forward Jonathan Baehre re-tore his ACL and is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Friday.

CU Athletic Communications

Spring Preview: RBs

The 2020 Clemson Tigers received a huge boost to their running game as two time ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne decided to return for his senior year.

Morgan Thomas

Clemson Tiger Demarkcus Bowman Named 2019 Mr. Football

Senior running back Demarkcus Bowman of Lakeland High School has been named the 2019 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football by the narrowest margin in the 28-year history of the award following a final round of voting by a statewide panel of high school football coaches and media representatives.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Baseball: Five Things To Look For In 2020

With Opening Day approaching, here are five things to look for with thew Clemson baseball team in 2020

JP-Priester

TE Spring Preview: Tigers Need More

The Clemson Tigers have had a bevy of ultra-talented tight ends in their history.But over the last three seasons, production took a huge drop-off.

Zach Lentz

Rudolph Moving On From Clemson

Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph announced with a video on Twitter that he's no longer playing football for the Tigers. The redshirt sophomore is graduating and moving on in May.

Brad Senkiw

Halfway Through ACC Play, Clemson Ahead of Predictions

Ten ACC games down and 10 to go, Clemson would have the seventh seed if the conference tournament began today, so here's a look at how they've reached the midway point.

Brad Senkiw