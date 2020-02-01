Trio Of Former Tigers Set For XFL Debut

Next Saturday, the XFL, a league full of former college and professional players in hopes of continuing their careers, will kick off to showcase football after Super Bowl Sunday.

Clemson will be represented by a trio of former players:

Tavaris Barnes: DE, D.C. Defenders

A 2014 Clemson Football graduate, Barnes went undrafted but signed with the New Orleans Saints for one season. He spent time on rosters of the Seahawks, Buccaneers and Redskins. Barnes has five tackles in his NFL career.

Tavaris Barnes

He last played football in 2019 for the Atlanta Legends of the now defunct Alliance of American Football.

A 3-star recruit, he played all four years at Clemson. Barnes totaled 46 total tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble. He will be continuing his career in D.C. rushing the passer and stuffing the run.

Corey Crawford: DE, Houston Roughnecks

Ending his college career in 2014, Corey Crawford signed with the Washington Redskins out of college but didn’t play a down in the NFL.

He later played for the Columbus Lions in the Arena Football League and the Memphis Express of the AAF.

Corey Crawford was a fan favorite at Clemson, totaling 123 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He was a fast, defensive end who helped create the program to the elite one it is today.

Isaiah Battle

Isaiah Battle: T, Seattle Dragons

Drafted in the first round of the XFL draft, Battle will help protect the quarterback and execute outside runs as the left tackle.

Battle spent 3 years at Clemson before deciding to try the professional level, where he spent time with the Rams, Chiefs, Panthers and Seahawks.

He will be relied upon to play a role in the offensive and help take the Seattle Dragons to the first championship of the XFL.