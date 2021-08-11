True Freshman Earning First-Team Reps on O-Line

True freshman Marcus Tate is pushing for a starting job on the offensive line, but he is not the only player being challenged early in fall camp.

CLEMSON—The offensive line at Clemson has got to do a better job than they did last year if the Tigers want to return, not just to the playoffs, but the national championship game.



Knowing that the Tigers are exploring every option—including putting true freshman Marcus Tate in the starting guard spot, at least for now.

"That's the plan to find the best five. And then creating some more depth at center," offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "And giving us some flexibility on the inside to maneuver guys around, to be able to create some more girth inside, which we may not have had last year. The more positions that Tate can play, the more versatility it gives us because you have McFadden, Parks, Bockhorst, and Putnam."

Tate entered Clemson ranked as the No. 112 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, which also listed him as the sixth-best offensive guard in the nation and 18th-best player in Florida.

However, it is not only Tate that is getting some special attention.

"The guy that really we're stressing and straining and we kind of want to pull through the knot-hole is Hunter Rayburn. He's 320 pounds and he's arguably one of the best athletes on the offensive line and now it's time to take the next step. Get him through the knot-hole, taking ownership every single day. He's a young guy, he was sitting behind Cade Stewart. It's a little bit different when you're a backup. There's a different sense of urgency when you're a starter."

