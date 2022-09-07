Tuesday Notebook: Dabo Swinney Pleased With Clemson's 41-10 Over Georgia Tech

Dabo Swinney met with the media following Tuesday's practice to recap No. 5 Clemson's 41-10 season-opening win over Georgia Tech in Mercedes Benz Stadium, as well as look ahead to this weekend's matchup with Furman.

The Tigers have four days to prep for the Paladins, and Swinney likes where his team is one week into the season.

"Quick turnaround for us, so today was like a Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, all rolled in one," Swinney said. "So thankful that we put a couple of days working on these guys during camp.

"Super proud of our guys getting off to a great start last night, just what we needed. Certainly not perfect, but man, we scored 14 points on these guys last year. So to go down there and win 41-10, really getting better and better as the game went. Got a lot of guy's meaningful experience. Just really proud of 'em. Again just 1-0 and got that first goal done. Certainly got to keep getting better and better."

Swinney said it was great to see Cade Klubnik get in and the moment was not too big for him. Was pleased with all the reserves and how they performed on that final touchdown drive. Swinney loves the energy the freshman brings.

Swinney said the Tigers had some minor bumps and bruises but should be good to go from a health standpoint this weekend when Furman visits.

Regarding the play of freshman RT Blake Miller, Swinney said "there is still work to be done," and they will start working to correct that this week.

On the defensive side of the ball, Swinney said there were too many missed tackles. He as "pleased" with what he saw, but there are some things that need to be "cleaned up."

On playing an FBS opponent this week and getting his team up for Furman, Swinney said the Tigers will prepare to play to a standard like they do every other week. This week of preparation will be no different than it was for Georgia Tech last week.

"We don't do anything different," Swinney said. "Doesn't matter if we play Furman or Alabama."

Swinney was happy with the way Kevin Swint performed against the Yellow Jackets. The head coach says "he's a guy we trust."

The Tigers have three players they consider starters at corner, Sheridan Jones, Fred Davis and Nate Wiggins. Swinney thought all three did a "solid" job but with room for improvement.

Clemson is 119-2 when the Tigers have a lead going into the fourth quarter during Swinney's tenure and the head coach said it is the one stat he is most proud of. Swinney thought his team got better as the game went on Monday night and eventually wore Georgia Tech down.

Swinney said K.J. Henry's performance last night was a reminder this is a developmental game. He noted how much Henry has transformed his body over the years.

"He's been a good player and he's trying to transition into being a great player."

Will Putnam graded out as a "winner" in his first start at center. Swinney said with no real preseason games and only two scrimmages, there will be some things Putnam will just have to play through at times.

Swinney noted the Tigers had some room for error against Georgia Tech but will need to improve in some areas as they move ahead in the season and the competition amps up.

Swinney says WR Beaux Collins is "wise beyond his years." Monday's game was the first "live" contact he's had this season, as Collins missed both scrimmages during fall camp recovering from a shoulder injury.

"He's a young player," Swinney said, "but he's got a lot of experience for a young player."

