Turners Redemption Seals Tiger Victory

Nolan Turner did not have his best game of the season for the Clemson Tigers, as they faced off with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

In fact, Turner got sucked up into a run fake on a fourth-and-2 that ultimately led to Ohio State taking a 23-21 lead with 3:02 to play in the game.

"Listen, you go out there and it is fourth-and-2, and you give up a play like that," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "He was a little too far outside, no post help. [Justin] Fields made a great play. He was very disappointed in himself and felt like he let the team down. Unfortunately, they were going to score. That's one thing I told him: You gotta keep your head up. You're going to make a winning interception and just have to go to the next play."

As if his powers of procognistication came from above, Swinney was right.

After Trevor Lawrence led the Tiger offense on a four-play, 94-yard drive to take a 29-23 lead, it was Turner, who made the game-winning interception in the same end zone that had only minutes earlier been the worst moment of his career.

"So proud of him, man. I love him like a son, and obviously great friends and teammates with his dad," Swinney said. "Actually worked with his dad for the two years I was out of coaching in '01 and '02. His dad was actually a GA (graduate assistant) for me a little bit while I was the interim. So obviously deep relationship and just an unbelievable story.

"So it was just pretty amazing to watch it all play out. He's been a really good player for us and had a big interception in the Notre Dame last year in the Cotton Bowl. I don't even know if he was a one-star recruit, but he's really, really good. He's a really good player and was going against elite guys out there tonight. That was a huge play. Just happy to see him be able to have that moment and I know his dad is up in heaven smiling down on him. No doubt in my mind. Just really cool.For Turner the key to his play this season is a direct result in increased confidence."

Turner, who has recorded 58 tackles in two years of active competition with the team, has thrust himself into the record books in his fourth year with the Tigers.

He entered 2019 bowl season credited with 108 tackles (5.5 for loss), 13 passes broken up, two interceptions returned 24 yards, a sack and a forced fumble in 832 snaps over 41 career games (three starts).

"The more you play, the more confidence you build and just the better you get at something.," Turner said. "The more reps you get at something the better you get at it, the more practice, the preparation and everything. Just being out there more you really reap the reward for all of the hard work. So, we come out here, we practice and iron sharpens iron. We got one of the best offenses, the best offense in the country and going against those guys makes game day easy."

“Just a lot of work — day after day, just continuing to grind and not letting outside forces or other things bring you down," Turner added. "Just continuing to work in the weight room, especially film work with Coach V, learning the defense and just getting the reps at practice and stuff. Year after year, you start getting more confidence, getting more comfortable out there and slowly progressing.”

He is a tremendous athlete,” safeties coach Mickey Conn said about Nolan. “I mean, unbelievable athlete. You're talking about a 6-foot-2, 195-pound kid that can run, change direction. I think his hips, his ability to be able to swivel his hips and change direction. His vision is unbelievable, and he has a great understanding of the defense.”

Conn said players like Turner often get a chance to shine and can gain valuable playing time because of the system head coach Dabo Swinney has put in place.

“Get them in the game, even if it's one play in a game or three plays in a game,” Conn said. “That's going to make a world of difference in these guys. So we were able to do that with Nolan and then started him in our dime package and our nickel stuff, and he just got better, and better and better.”

For Turner, the journey from where he began four years ago to where he is today is a special one. And one that he is cherishing every step of the way.

“It’s cool to look back and see how far I’ve come since I got here, and I still have another year to go. It’s been a cool journey," Turner said. “It’s crazy. This is going on year four for me now. I’ve been here a while and come a long way from starting off redshirt freshman year, playing a little special teams, kind of getting my feet wet a little bit, playing and just getting out there.

"And then the next year, playing a little bit on defense, getting to contribute a little bit, and now getting to be out there and playing starter reps some games and just getting to be a big contributor to the defense. It’s really fun to get out there and actually play and just be a big part of the defense.”