Two Clemson Tigers Offensive Stars Made Day 3 Selections in Recent NFL Mock Draft
The Clemson Tigers 2024 season was a roller coaster ride.
It started at a low point, getting blown out by the Georgia Bulldogs in the season opener. Things would steadily improve, as they ripped off six consecutive victories with their offense kicking things into high gear.
Down the stretch, as they went 4-3 to close out the campaign, the offense sputtered at times. But, when they needed to step up most, such as against the SMU Mustangs in the ACC Championship Game, they got the job done.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik looked like the five-star recruit he was coming out of high school, taking advantage of the incredible supporting cast that was built up around him.
One of his most reliable weapons was tight end Jake Briningstool. He had 49 receptions on the season, which was second behind only Antonio Williams, who had 75.
His seven touchdown receptions were behind the 11 Williams had, while the 530 receiving yards were good for the fourth most.
That production is part of the reason that Briningstool was selected in the most recent mock draft done by Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network.
One of the highest-rated players at his position, and listed as an H-Backs/fullback at some outlets, in this year’s class, Infante has mocked him to the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round with the No. 166 overall pick.
Another one of the team’s most important weapons this season has been running back Phil Mafah.
For the first time in his career, he was the clear, unquestioned lead back. He made the most of it, carrying the ball 216 times for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 21 receptions for 103 yards.
An injury late in the season caused a drastic drop off in his production, as his efficiency waned.
But, he still has a chance to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Infante believes that he will sneak into the mix, as he has mocked him to land with the New York Giants with the second pick in the seventh round, No. 217 overall.
Mafah could make a nice long-term pairing with Tyrone Tracy Jr., a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft who has already taken over as the leader in the Giants’ backfield with excellent pass-catching skills as a former wide receiver.
That duo are two of the five Clemson players whom Infante believes will get selected in April, as Dabo Swinney continues developing and churning out NFL talent at a high level.