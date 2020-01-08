ClemsonMaven
Tyler Davis: Clemson Is Everything I Thought and More

Morgan Thomas

A little over one year ago, true freshman, Tyler Davis was getting ready to watch the National Championship game with other Clemson early enrollees at the Tiger’s Allen N. Reeves Football Complex. That Tiger team had just traveled across the country to play against, what some in the media claimed to be the best team in the country, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In the first few minutes of the game, then-sophomore cornerback, A.J. Terrell picked off Alabama’s star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, and returned it for a touchdown, giving the Tigers an early 7-0 lead. Clemson would go on to win their second national championship in three years. 

Tyler Davis couldn’t think of a better experience for someone just getting adjusted to campus.

“I was on campus at the facilities watching it on the big screen with all of the other early enrollees. It was a great atmosphere. I saw (Brent Venables) dance on the VLOG when they won the national championship game,” said Davis. “It was a fun night!”

Now, he is less than one week away from finishing his true freshman season by starting on Clemson’s defensive line against LSU in this year’s national championship game. The 2019 season has been an enjoyable and unexpected experience for the Apopka, Florida native so far.

“I never expected (to become a starter so early) but I enjoy it a lot. I was just trying to play my role. I feel like I've grown a lot because of all the stuff that I've been through so far. I've really enjoyed the experience,” said Davis. “This is probably the most fun I've had playing football. I just put the work in and try to enjoy myself and just prepare myself to play.”

Earning a spot on Clemson’s No. 1-ranked defense as a true freshman is no small feat. It is a reward that is only found on the opposite end of hard work, determination and an unshakable belief in yourself. 

However, success rarely happens alone. Davis says he wouldn’t be the player he is today without help from the Tiger veterans in the position room.

“Guys like Nyles and Jordan have helped me a lot. They try to make sure that I'm prepared so I act like I've been there before. We just try to focus on playing like it's any other game,” said Davis.

As January 13 continues to approach on the calendar, Davis says that he couldn’t think of a better way to end his true freshman season than to do so winning another national championship for the Clemson Tigers.

“Clemson is everything I thought it would be and more. It would be a phenomenal experience, knowing that I worked so hard to get to this point and win it all,” said Davis. It would be great.”

