UConn Embracing Opportunity to Square Off With Clemson

For the first time in history, Clemson and UConn will meet on the football field this weekend in Death Valley.

As challenging as the season has been for the Tigers (6-3, 5-2), it's been an even bigger struggle for the Huskies (1-8), whose only win of the year came against Yale on October 16.

Last time out UConn was blown out by Middle Tennessee State 44-13, but that was back on October 22, giving the Huskies an unusually long layoff to prepare for their big matchup with Clemson.

Despite the Tigers having a down season themselves, interim head coach Lou Spanos knows his team is facing an uphill battle this weekend in Death Valley, but at the same time is telling his players what a unique opportunity they have in front of them.

“We talked about how it’s a privilege to be here at UConn and play a major sport and you have an opportunity to play against one of the premier universities in the country,” Spanos said. “Embrace it and enjoy it, it’s what college football’s all about — memories."

One thing that hasn't changed in Clemson this season is a relentless defense and Spanos knows the Huskies offense, which is averaging just 16 points per game, will have their work cut out for them.

“On defense, coach (Brent) Venables does an outstanding job year in and year out,” Spanos said. “They are attacking, make a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage. Have relentless effort and pursuit. We have a challenge.”

One of the more intriguing storylines heading into this game is the fact that backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh's younger brother Tyler is the quarterback of the Huskies. However, his season was cut short after tearing his ACL in a loss to Vanderbilt.

While there is absolutely some disappointment in Tyler not being able to take the field, the younger brother said it hasn't stopped the trash talk.

“I would have loved it,” Tyler Phommachanh said Tuesday. “I spoke to him actually on Monday, going back and forth, talking a little smack to him.”

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!