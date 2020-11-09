Uiagalelei Named ACC Rookie of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s double-overtime contest against No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Clemson has now earned a total of 537 weekly honors since 1968. Uiagalelei's selection this week gives Clemson 12 Player of the Week honors this season.

Last week, Uiagalelei completed 29-of-44 passes for a career-high 439 yards with two passing touchdowns and also added a rushing touchdown in the first overtime. His 439 passing yards were the third-most in a game in school history and broke the school freshman record of 435, set by Deshaun Watson against North Carolina in 2014. The 439 passing yards were also the most ever thrown against Notre Dame by an opposing quarterback, breaking the mark of 425 held by USC’s Carson Palmer in 2002.

Uiagalelei joins Kyle Parker, Sammy Watkins, Deshaun Watson, Wayne Gallman, Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence as the only Clemson players to win multiple ACC Rookie of the Week honors under Dabo Swinney. He becomes the first Clemson player to win the award in back-to-back weeks since Lawrence earned consecutive selections against NC State and Florida State as a true freshman in 2018.