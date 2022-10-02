Ups and Downs: Clemson Defense Sets Tone As Tigers Beat NC State

CLEMSON, S.C.- What a difference a week makes.

One week after getting shredded by Wake Forest, the Clemson defense stepped up and delivered as the No. 5 Tigers (5-0, 3-0) knocked off No. 10 NC State (4-0, 0-1) seizing, control of the ACC Atlantic in the process.

Ups

Wes Goodwin's Defense: The Tigers held NC State to just 34 yards on the ground as the Wolfpack averaged just 1.6 YPC. However, one week after getting lit up by Sam Hartman, the Tigers' pass defense also came to play on Saturday night, allowing just 245 passing yards to Devin Leary, as the veteran QB averaged only 5.2 YPA on the night.

The defensive line was disruptive most of the night, sacking Leary three times, and harassing him numerous others. After such an uncharacteristic performance last week, it was good to see this unit back to playing to its potential.

Offensive Line: No one had really run on NC State through the first four games. While the Tigers didn't exactly run it down the Wolfpack's throat, they did have some success, totaling 145 yards and averaging right at 4 YPC.

This might have been this offensive line's best performance to date, considering the competition. NC State has what is likely the best front seven the Tigers will face all season, and no doubt, the best group of linebackers in the ACC.

Pass protection was once again excellent as more often than not, DJ Uiagalelei had time to scan the field.

DJ Uiagalelei: Another very solid outing from Clemson's starting quarterback. The passing numbers aren't eye-popping, as he finished 21-of-30 for 209 yards, with one touchdown. Although, where he really shined, was running the ball. Uiagalelei led the Tigers with 73 yards on the ground, adding two more touchdowns, proving that he can in fact make an impact in the running game. Oh, and once again, no turnovers.

Downs

Penalties: For the second straight week, the Tigers committed far too many penalties, getting flagged nine times for 95 yards. It's an area that must be cleaned up moving forward.

