Vandervort Joins All Clemson Staff

Will Vandervort, who has covered Clemson Athletics for more than 17 years, is joining All Clemson as a staff writer, owner and publisher Zach Lentz announced Monday.

"It is rare that you get the opportunity to bring on someone with the experience and background that Will has, but that is exactly what we have done at All Clemson," Lentz said. "When we learned that Will was available, we immediately decided that now was the time to dip our toes into the transfer portal market and go fishing. Thankfully we landed a five-star transfer and could not be more excited.

"Having worked alongside Will for the last seven years, I am excited for what the future holds for All Clemson."

Vandervort brings nearly 25 years of experience as a sportswriter and editor to the All Clemson team. He has worked in the industry since 1997, covering all kinds of sports from the high school ranks to the professional level.

The South Carolina native spent the first 12 years of his career in the newspaper industry before moving over to the online side of things in 2009.

Vandervort is an award-winning sportswriter and editor and has been a published author three times. His latest book, “Hidden History of Clemson Football” was ranked by Book Authority as one the top 10 college football books for 2021.

“I’m excited about joining the staff at All Clemson. This is a new chapter in my professional career. I am excited to see how I can help All Clemson grow and one day become a go-to site for all Clemson fans,” Vandervort said. “I am very appreciative to Zach and Brad (Senkiw) for reaching out to me and offering me this opportunity to continue covering Clemson Athletics.”

Up until Dec. 4, Vandervort spent the previous nine and a half years at The Clemson Insider, where he served as the website’s senior writer until June, when he stepped back to take on a different role. In October, TCI’s upper management decided it wanted to part ways due to business reasons.

“I really appreciate my time at The Clemson Insider and what its owner, Robert MacRae, did for me during my nine and a half years there. He is truly one of the better publishers in the business. It was awesome being a part of the TCI family for as long as I was and helping that site grow into one of the biggest Clemson websites out there.

“But, like anything in life, all good things come to an end. As I said before, I now get to start a new chapter in my career. I am excited to work with Zach, Brad and JP (Jason Priester) and help All Clemson grow.”

Prior to his time at TCI, Vandervort worked as the Editor for IPTAY Media. He covered Clemson University Athletics and wrote for the athletic department’s website and newsletter. Vandervort was also an editor for the athletic department’s magazine, Orange: The Experience.

From 2009-’11, Vandervort was the co-host of The Tiger Pregame Show, a three-hour radio show on Clemson Game Days that airs on Clemson’s Flagship Station, WCCP-FM.

Vandervort has been a sportswriter and editor at newspapers and websites in Georgia and South Carolina and has won numerous awards. He has covered college football in the ACC and SEC for most of that time, as well as covering small college football and the NFL. He has covered Clemson University sports since 2004.