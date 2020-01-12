ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Venables: Tricks Won't Be Enough Against Burrow, LSU

Brad Senkiw

NEW ORLEANS — On Alabama’s first drive in last year’s national championship game, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables gave Tua Tagovailoa one look pre-snap and another once the quarterback dropped back to pass.

It led to confusion for the Alabama offense and an interception that was returned for a touchdown by A.J. Terrell for Clemson, which seized early momentum and went on to roll the Crimson Tide 44-16 to win the national title.

Venables was lauded for the scheme and ability to give Tagovailoa something he didn't instantly recognize. Sure, another trick like that could come in handy Monday night, but Venables thinks this game plan will much more than about confusion. 

“So all the disguise stuff to me is overblown,” Venables said. “You try to do that, everybody does on defense. Sometimes, again, they don't allow you to do that. That's how their system is set up to show your hand.”

While Venables believes too much is made out of tricking the quarterback, what he tries to do schematically to LSU’s Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner who’s putting up eye-popping numbers, in Monday’s national title game in New Orleans has folks guessing.

Clemson is the stingiest defense in the nation. LSU is the most prolific offense in the nation.

“To me, you're not going to trick (Burrow),” Venables said. “He's got a terrific offensive line. They were voted as the best in the country, right? They're going to give him time. They understand what's coming at them, how to pick everything up.

“He's a very poised, confident quarterback that's going to go through his reads. So, you know, disguising, you try to disguise all the time. Sometimes what they do, they don't give you as much of an opportunity to disguise.”

So how do you slow down a quarterback who’s thrown for 5,208 yards and 55 touchdowns and is completing 77.6 percent of his passes? You execute, Venables says.

Burrow said Saturday one of the reasons he’s improved so much as a passer from last year to this year is because of the change in formations under passing coordinator Joe Brady and the way that’s opened up his defensive recognition.

"Last year our tight end was attached to the core all the time,” Burrow said. “We had two tight ends sometimes, a fullback, and that just brings more guys into the box, makes it difficult to decipher where the blitzes are coming from.”

This year, LSU uses empty sets, stacked receivers and detached tight ends to not only keep defenses guessing, but to also give Burrow the looks he needs to read what they’re doing.

“It makes the defense really declare themselves for me,” Burrow said. “I think that's been a big difference maker for us as far as getting blitzes picked up.”

Clemson will find out Monday night if it can solve LSU, but Venables trusts his years of experience and the defenders who have proven themselves all season.

“You just make one last go at it, have belief, play with effort, play with physical toughness,” Venables said. “You're going to be in some competitive positions. You got to make plays. If we're successful on defense, it won't be because of me, I can promise you, it will be because of the players that are out on the field.”

Venables has made a career off of disguising blitzes and bringing pressures from places offenses don’t expect. But he says by now, Burrow has seen it all, and the tricks won’t work.

“At the end of the day what it really comes down to is us and trying to create good matchups, play with good fundamentals, good technique,” Venables said. “The flipside of it, they're running great routes, throwing it right on that back shoulder, getting out of the backfield, catching it downhill, timely screens, trying to punch you in the gut in the A gap.

“There's no real secret to how you got to play good defense. You got to play good physically. You got to play good fundamentally. If you pressure, you got to get there quick because the ball is coming out fast.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sideline Observations: The Time I Lost it During the Fiesta Bowl

Because I have had so many people ask what it was like to be shooting one of the most watched football games of the 2019 season, I figured I would tell everyone my most memorable moment. Believe it or not, it's not Trevor's touchdown or Travis Etienne spiking the football. It's the time I just lost it in front of thousands of people.

Susan Lloyd

by

Susan Lloyd

Defense Wins Champioships

Despite the fact that Clemson and LSU have high powered offenses, it will be the defenses that decide the national title

JP-Priester

by

JP-Priester

Clemson's come from behind win over Ohio State has team feeling confident

Clemson's come from behind win over Ohio State serves as a confidence builder heading into Monday's national championship game against LSU in New Orleans

JP-Priester

by

Clemsonator

Clemson Ends Futility at UNC

Aamir Simms scores 20 points and gets an assist on a layup by Clyde Trapp in overtime that gave Clemson the lead for good in their 79-76 victory that ended an 0-59 run in Chapel Hill against North Carolina

Brad Senkiw

Tigers are Not in New Orleans for Beignets; They are on a Business Trip

The Clemson Tigers let the distractions of the Big Easy cost them in 2017, so they are determined to not let that happen again.

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

Notebook: Swinney Shoots Down Practice 'Narrative'; Pinckney 'Limited'

Rumors were flying Saturday as to the reasons why the LSU Tigers had the opportunity to practice in the New Orleans Saints' indoor facility, and the Clemson Tigers were "forced" to practice in a ballroom at the team's hotel as severe weather battered the area.

Zach Lentz

Tigers Not Worried About the Home Game for LSU

This year’s College Football National Championship game will be played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Louisiana State University Tigers will have a little over one hour commute to the city from campus, while the Clemson Tigers will have to board a flight to make their travel time a little over five hours.

Morgan Thomas

by

JP-Priester

Business as Usual for Tigers Defense

How can an opponent hope to stop a Heisman Trophy quarterback who has amassed more than 5,200 passing yards in 2019, a running back who is averaging 6.6 yards per carry and a corps of standout wide receivers?

Jeremy Styron

Tyler Davis: Clemson Is Everything I Thought and More

True freshman defensive lineman, Tyler Davis, discusses what it was like watching last year's national championship game as an early enrollee and gives some insight on how he feels his freshman season has been as a starter for the Clemson Tigers.

Morgan Thomas

by

Dillon88

Do you like free? Before we move to a subscription service, now is your chance to make sure you…

Zach Lentz

by

zachlentz