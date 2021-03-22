Tee Higgins Dominates in Monster Rookie Season

Cincinnati Bengal's wide receiver Tee Higgins put together a monster rookie season, but a hamstring injury kept him from one goal.

Current Cincinnati Bengal and former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins made a splash in his rookie season in the NFL.



According to Pro Football Focus, Higgins was dominant in 2020 (among rookie WRs): 75.9 PFF Grade (3rd) 12 contested catches (T-2nd) 52 first-down catches (2nd).

Higgins was recently handed the reins to the future of the Bengal's wide receiving corp, as veteran receiver, and childhood idol of Higgins, A.J. Green's time in Cincinnati came to an end with his one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Hampered by a hamstring injury that kept him on the sidelines a good bit of the last month of the season, and eventually knocked him out of the finale, is back to full go.

"I'm definitely ready. I've been overlooked, but that's fine with me," said Higgins, apparently still mindful he was the seventh receiver drafted. "I'm ready to go out there and be me and play my game.

"I think it would have been a great honor to break Cris Collinsworth's record and then get closer to 1,000 yards. That would have been a goal setter for me. I had a great season for a rookie. I hope I have a better second season than my rookie year."