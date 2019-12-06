Watch: Championship Games and Playoff Predictions
It has arrived.
The final week of the season. The final chance for teams to state their case for making the four team playoff, a final chance to impress the College Football Playoff committee, who will be watching every game from their room at the Gaylord Hotel in Grapevine, Texas.
Before the playoff committee gives their predictions, we give you how we see each of the conference title games playing out and our final predictions for the playoff rankings.
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
Pac-12 Championship Game
(13) Oregon vs. (5) Utah
Levi’s Stadium
Santa Clara, CA 8pm / ABC
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
Big 12 Championship Game
(7) Baylor vs. (6) Oklahoma
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX 12pm / ABC
MAC Championship Game
Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan
Ford Field
Detroit, MI 12pm / ESPN2
Sun Belt Championship Game
Louisiana at (21) Appalachian State
Kidd Brewer Stadium
Boone, NC 12pm / ESPN
Conference USA Championship Game
UAB at Florida Atlantic FAU
Stadium
Boca Raton, FL 1:30pm / CBSSN
American Championship Game
(20) Cincinnati at (17) Memphis
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, TN 3:30pm / ABC
Mountain West Championship Game
Hawaii at (19) Boise State
Albertsons Stadium
Boise, ID 4pm / ESPN
SEC Championship Game
(4) Georgia vs. (2) LSU
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA 4pm / CBS
SWAC Championship Game
Southern at Alcorn State
Jack Spinks Stadium
Lorman, MS 4pm / ESPNU
ACC Championship Game
(23) Virginia vs. (3) Clemson
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC 7:30pm / ABC
Big Ten Championship Game
(1) Ohio State vs. (8) Wisconsin
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN 8pm / FOX