Watch: Championship Games and Playoff Predictions

Zach Lentz

It has arrived. 

The final week of the season. The final chance for teams to state their case for making the four team playoff, a final chance to impress the College Football Playoff committee, who will be watching every game from their room at the Gaylord Hotel in Grapevine, Texas.

Before the playoff committee gives their predictions, we give you how we see each of the conference title games playing out and our final predictions for the playoff rankings. 

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

Pac-12 Championship Game

(13) Oregon vs. (5) Utah

Levi’s Stadium

Santa Clara, CA 8pm / ABC 

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019

Big 12 Championship Game

(7) Baylor vs. (6) Oklahoma

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, TX 12pm / ABC 

MAC Championship Game

Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan

Ford Field

Detroit, MI 12pm / ESPN2 

Sun Belt Championship Game

Louisiana at (21) Appalachian State

Kidd Brewer Stadium

Boone, NC 12pm / ESPN 

Conference USA Championship Game

UAB at Florida Atlantic FAU 

Stadium

Boca Raton, FL 1:30pm / CBSSN 

American Championship Game

(20) Cincinnati at (17) Memphis

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, TN 3:30pm / ABC 

Mountain West Championship Game

Hawaii at (19) Boise State

Albertsons Stadium

Boise, ID 4pm / ESPN

SEC Championship Game

(4) Georgia vs. (2) LSU

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA 4pm / CBS

SWAC Championship Game

Southern at Alcorn State

Jack Spinks Stadium

Lorman, MS 4pm / ESPNU 

ACC Championship Game

(23) Virginia vs. (3) Clemson

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, NC 7:30pm / ABC 

Big Ten Championship Game

(1) Ohio State vs. (8) Wisconsin

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, IN 8pm / FOX 

Clemson Continues Dominance By 'Playing to a Standard'

Zach Lentz
While many have attempted to center discussion of Clemson's play in 2019 on the quality of its opponents, under Head Coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson has subscribed to a philosophy of "it's not who you play, it's how you play."

Preview and Prediction: The ACC Championship

Zach Lentz
Clemson will attempt to earn its 19th ACC Championship and 25th overall conference championship in school history on Saturday.

Can the Clemson Tigers Jump to No. 1? Maybe.

Zach Lentz
The Clemson Tigers remained No. 3 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. But after seven straight weeks of dominant football, the Tigers have rejoined the committee's conversations with regards to being moved back to the coveted No. 1 spot.

Travis Etienne's Record Breaking 2019 Season In Photos

Susan Lloyd
Look back at the ACC's two-time Player of the Year, Travis Etienne's, best moments as captured by staff photographer Susan Lloyd

Muse Looking Forward to Virginia Challenge

Jeremy Styron
While the Clemson Tigers defense has met, and stymied, most of the high-powered offenses they have faced in 2019, the team may not have played another opponent quite like the Virginia Cavaliers, with a dual-threat quarterback and a shifty corps of wide receivers who can find openings in the defense.

Boyd Helped Build the Program

Zach Lentz
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney never forgets the players who helped build the Tigers into the program they are today — a national powerhouse and college football's new dynasty. But there is one player who he has a special affinity for when he thinks back on those players, his first quarterback, Tajh Boyd

Behind Enemy Lines: Virginia Cavaliers

Zach Lentz
If his Cavaliers want to take the next step in building a championship program, they will have to get past the four-time defending champion Clemson—a game that many have likened to David versus Goliath.

Nation Media Has Selective Amnesia

Zach Lentz
It is a little ironic how ESPN forgets their recent past when it is convenient. It would appear that Dabo Swinney was right when he said that many around the country have selective amnesia.

Swinney Could See Virginia Coming

Zach Lentz
The Atlantic Division champion Clemson Tigers (12-0, 8-0 ACC) take to the field against the Coastal Division champion Virginia Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2 ACC) in the 2019 ACC Championship Game Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Etienne Finally Get the Recognition; Simmons named DPoY

Zach Lentz
Clemson junior running back Travis Etienne has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, while Tigers junior linebacker Isaiah Simmons earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors.