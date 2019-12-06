Watch: Championship Games and Playoff Predictions

It has arrived.

The final week of the season. The final chance for teams to state their case for making the four team playoff, a final chance to impress the College Football Playoff committee, who will be watching every game from their room at the Gaylord Hotel in Grapevine, Texas.

Before the playoff committee gives their predictions, we give you how we see each of the conference title games playing out and our final predictions for the playoff rankings.

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

Pac-12 Championship Game

(13) Oregon vs. (5) Utah

Levi’s Stadium

Santa Clara, CA 8pm / ABC

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019

Big 12 Championship Game

(7) Baylor vs. (6) Oklahoma

AT & T Stadium

Arlington, TX 12pm / ABC

MAC Championship Game

Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan

Ford Field

Detroit, MI 12pm / ESPN2

Sun Belt Championship Game

Louisiana at (21) Appalachian State

Kidd Brewer Stadium

Boone, NC 12pm / ESPN

Conference USA Championship Game

UAB at Florida Atlantic FAU

Stadium

Boca Raton, FL 1:30pm / CBSSN

American Championship Game

(20) Cincinnati at (17) Memphis

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, TN 3:30pm / ABC

Mountain West Championship Game

Hawaii at (19) Boise State

Albertsons Stadium

Boise, ID 4pm / ESPN

SEC Championship Game

(4) Georgia vs. (2) LSU

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA 4pm / CBS

SWAC Championship Game

Southern at Alcorn State

Jack Spinks Stadium

Lorman, MS 4pm / ESPNU

ACC Championship Game

(23) Virginia vs. (3) Clemson

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, NC 7:30pm / ABC

Big Ten Championship Game

(1) Ohio State vs. (8) Wisconsin

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, IN 8pm / FOX