Watch: Dabo Swinney Responds to Todd Ellis

Zach Lentz

CLEMSON—During South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp's call-in show, former Gamecock quarterback and current play-by-play man Todd Ellis had an interesting take on the Clemson football team's "Walk of Champions"—in which the Tigers lock arms and walk from their 20-yard line to the goal line, a tradition that has been going on since Tommy Bowden became head coach in 1999.

Ellis believes that the tradition, that has been going on for 20 years, is a reason that the students have thrown items at the players and on the field in recent years.

"The Tigers put us in a tough position as well," Ellis said. "One of the things that they do, and God bless them what they want to do in pregame they do, is grasp those arms and they walk from midfield towards our student section. Maybe that is something they could modify if they felt like it was provoking them in some way."

Ellis did walk back his comments, slightly, as he stated that it is not OK under any circumstance for people to throw things on the field.

"Listen we got a responsibility not to throw things on the field. No questions about it," Ellis said. "Can’t throw towels. Can’t throw water bottles. We all want to act with class. There is no doubt about it. It’s a tough situation. It’s an emotional thing. That’s not the first place you and I [Muschamp] have been to that’s happened by the way. It happens at a lot of venues."

Swinney responded to the comments by Ellis Tuesday during his press conference.

Football

Swinney Expecting the Best South Carolina Team

Zach Lentz
0

The No. 3 Clemson Tigers will look to continue their dominant winning streak Saturday (noon, ESPN), as they make the short trip down I-26 to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Venables: 'There's Real Hatred'

Zach Lentz
1 0

Those words sum up the Clemson-South Carolina game for Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who understands what it is like to be a part of this rivalry.

Elliott Takes the 'High Road' with Family

Zach Lentz
0

This week is not just about him as a former player, and now coach at his alma mater, hoping that he can help lead the Tigers to victory for the fan base, as well as his current players—this game is still very personal for him.

Watch: Brent Venables Previews South Carolina

Zach Lentz
0

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables Previews South Carolina

Scott Glad to Coach Football in a State Where It Matters

Zach Lentz
0

The third-ranked Clemson Tigers (11-0) will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday (noon, ESPN) inside Death Valley with a chance to pick up their sixth straight victory over their in state rival.But it was not long ago that the Tigers were trying to snap a streak of five straight losses to the Gamecocks.

Lawrence Not Focused on Legacy

Zach Lentz
0

A quarterback can make or break his legacy based on how he performs in the Clemson-South Carolina game.

Sunday Notebook: It's Personal

Zach Lentz
1

Former Calhoun Academy standout and current punter for the No. 2 Clemson Tigers Will Spiers understands exactly what the rivalry game with the South Carolina Gamecocks means because his family is has been a part of the rivalry for his entire life.

Thanksgiving Week Means Rivalry Week for Tigers and Gamecocks

Zach Lentz
0

It is Thanksgiving week and while many across the state are thinking about family obligations, travel and gathering the food that will be eaten Thursday, for the Clemson Tigers Thanksgiving week means one thing and one thing only—it’s rivalry week.

Tavien Feaster as a Gamecock Adds Another Chapter to an Intense Rivalry

Zach Lentz
1

The Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks have had a lot of interesting storylines in their long and tenuous rivalry.

2008 Tigers Paved the Way for the 2019 Tigers

Zach Lentz
1

It was 2008 and the Clemson Tigers entered the final contest of the season, the annual showdown with instate rival South Carolina, with a 6-5 under interim coach Dabo Swinney.