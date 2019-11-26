Watch: Dabo Swinney Responds to Todd Ellis

CLEMSON—During South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp's call-in show, former Gamecock quarterback and current play-by-play man Todd Ellis had an interesting take on the Clemson football team's "Walk of Champions"—in which the Tigers lock arms and walk from their 20-yard line to the goal line, a tradition that has been going on since Tommy Bowden became head coach in 1999.

Ellis believes that the tradition, that has been going on for 20 years, is a reason that the students have thrown items at the players and on the field in recent years.

"The Tigers put us in a tough position as well," Ellis said. "One of the things that they do, and God bless them what they want to do in pregame they do, is grasp those arms and they walk from midfield towards our student section. Maybe that is something they could modify if they felt like it was provoking them in some way."

Ellis did walk back his comments, slightly, as he stated that it is not OK under any circumstance for people to throw things on the field.

"Listen we got a responsibility not to throw things on the field. No questions about it," Ellis said. "Can’t throw towels. Can’t throw water bottles. We all want to act with class. There is no doubt about it. It’s a tough situation. It’s an emotional thing. That’s not the first place you and I [Muschamp] have been to that’s happened by the way. It happens at a lot of venues."



Swinney responded to the comments by Ellis Tuesday during his press conference.