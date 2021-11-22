WATCH: Former Clemson WR Mike Williams Catches Game-Winner for Chargers on Sunday Night

Former Clemson receiver Mike Williams came up huge for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, catching the game-winning touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Clemson receiver Mike Williams came up huge for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching the game-winning touchdown in a 41-37 victory at home.

Down three with 2:18 to play, Williams snagged a wide-open pass from Justin Herbert down the left sideline and raced past the one Steelers defender he had to beat to reach the end zone for a 53-yard score that gave his team the lead for good.

"We called an out route to Keenan (Allen) and obviously the corners were doing a lot of Cover 2," Williams said. "The corners were cutting the flat real hard. Justin told me to be ready and gave me an opportunity to make a play. I felt like nobody was going to stop me from getting into the end zone on that play."

Los Angeles would get a defensive stop near the Steelers goal line on the next possession and then wrap the game up with a few kneel-downs.

Williams made the big play that keeps his team near the top of the AFC West standings. The Chargers are 6-4, just a half-game behind leader Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles plays at Denver on Sunday at 4:05.

For Williams, it was his seventh touchdown of the season, and he finished with 97 yards on five catches. It was his first big game since Week 5 as he's not been the focal point of the passing game in recent weeks, but on the season, Williams has 46 catches for 705 yards. He's on pace for career-high numbers in those categories.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!