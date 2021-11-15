Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    WATCH: Make It Two Scores In Two Weeks For Hunter Renfrow

    Hunter Renfrow hit pay dirt for the second week in a row. This time on a short touchdown reception against the Kansas City Chiefs
    Last week against the New York Giants was Hunter Renfrow’s first game playing without Henry Ruggs III. With the departure of Ruggs after the OVI incident, Renfrow is the leading wide receiver on the team. Renfrow immediately made an impact against the Giants with an early touchdown.

    More of the same this week for Renfrow. The Clemson product found the end zone from short range on a catch from Derek Carr against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter. Carr connected with Renfrow on the right side of the end zone from six yards out. Much like last week against the Giants, Renfrow proved to be a red zone threat.

    The third year receiver doesn’t do anything special, just runs crisp routes. It proves to be enough to get open just enough. Renfrow was able to hold onto the catch through contact to give the Raiders their first score of the game. At the time Renfrow has two catches for nine yards. The touchdown stands out dramatically.

    This makes it two touchdowns in two weeks for Renfrow. Las Vegas’ leading receiver continues to produce when the team needs production from the wide receiver position. If Renfrow can keep scoring touchdowns that’ll be okay with everyone involved. 


    The Raiders currently hold the third best odds of winning their division according to FanDuel at +250

