Former Clemson Receiver Sammy Watkins Finally Has a Big Ring

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins earned a ring in his first season in a Tiger uniform — the 2011 ACC Championship game. While that was his only ACC Championship, he ended his career with wins over LSU and Ohio State.

Those games also earned Watkins rings for the Tigers' wins in the Chick-fil-A Bowl and the BCS' Discover Orange Bowl. But Watkins' career ended before the Tigers' magical run of playoff appearances, wins and two national championships.

But Sunday, Watkins earned the biggest ring in all of football — a Super Bowl ring.

"(Winning is) Amazing. I had down time. Having three injuries back-to-back, breaking my foot, being drafted first round fourth pick then being called a bust," Watkins said. "All these types of things. Social media, being depressed, going through a lots downtime and to get to this point, man. I faced a lot of trials and tribulations to get me here. I can just say now I am blessed and thankful for my family, I am thankful for everyone that has supported me. I couldn't do it without nobody."

Watkins produced five catches for 98 yards in the contest, the most receiving yards by a former Clemson player in a Super Bowl all-time, surpassing Dwight Clark’s 77 yards on six receptions against the Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX. Watkins’ performance came in the same stadium in which he played his final game as a member of the Tigers, when he set school records in receptions (16) and receiving yards (227) in an Orange Bowl victory against Ohio State to close the 2013 season.

But one catch meant more to Watkins than any other, as his huge grab late in the fourth quarter when he caught a 38-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes set up a touchdown that gave the Chiefs a 24-20 lead with 2:44 remaining in the game.

"I just knew it was one-on-one from watching film," Watkins said. "I just thank (Packers WR) Davante Adams because I saw him kill him (49ers cornerback Richard Sherman) on the inside release. Those are just thing we worked on, and me and Pat (Mahomes) connected and it was one of the biggest plays in the game. That is why we work on those types of situations and I am blessed to have one of the best quarterbacks in the League. He made one of the best throws and we connected with a big play."

Watkins played alongside one of the most decorated quarterbacks in Clemson history, Tajh Boyd, during his collegiate career. And now he is playing with the best quarterback in the NFL — Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes completed 26 of his 42 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns — two passing and one rushing — with a 78.6 passer rating.

At 24 years and 138 days, Mahomes became the third youngest Super Bowl MVP in NFL history, and combined with the MVP title he won last season, Sunday's victory makes Mahomes the youngest player to ever win both the award as best player in the league and the Lombardi Trophy.

"That is the golden child. When you have one of the best quarterbacks in the League, my job is easy," Watkins said. "My job is to go out there and run routes and be in the right place and let Pat do what he does. He is one of the best quarterbacks in my eyes. And then (Head) Coach (Andy) Reid and (General Manager) Brett Veach told me, 'Come here and we are going to win championships, man.' So, I have unbelievable faith in those guys. I can't thank my teammates, Coach Reid, Brett Veach, everybody man, that played a part in this, I have their support.

"I can't do without my family, I can't do without my teammates, can't do it without God, I can't do it without Jesus, nobody."