Watson Continues to Give Back

Press Release

Deshaun Watson provided free meals to hundreds of Houston employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Watson provided 400 meals from Sticky's Chicken to nurses at Ben Taub Hospital.

Watson also made a donation to feed hundreds of Houston restaurant and hospitality workers. Due to the recent widespread business closures, many lost their jobs or suffered a significant pay reduction.

Through the Deshaun Watson Foundation, the Texans quarterback made a donation to the Restaurant Workers Relief Program, a relief center at Riel Restaurant formed in partnership with The Lee Initiative and Maker's Mark. Riel, located in Houston's Montrose neighborhood, is producing 250-300 free meals a day and Watson's donation will provide hundreds of meals for displaced workers over the next few weeks.

"Every dollar counts, and we're extremely grateful for Deshaun's donation," Riel chef/owner Ryan Lachaine said via press release. "We could all use something to smile about right now. He's putting food on the table for a lot of people in Houston who need it."

Earlier this week, Watson donated meals for 150 COVID-19 first responders in his hometown of Gainesville, Georgia.

As of January 2020, the Houston restaurant industry employed approximately 265,300 employees across 12,000 restaurants, according to the Greater Houston Partnership. To donate, visit leeinitiative.org. All money raised from Houston will go directly to feeding Houston hospitality workers in need.

Dabo Swinney: Tigers Will Keep Recruiting

Over the last several years, Clemson has recruited at an unprecedented level. While the Tigers coaching staff are faced with some unusual circumstances at the moment, they are intent on maintaining that standard.

JP-Priester

Inside Recruiting: Clemson 2021 Offers

Who is Clemson recruiting for the 2021 recruiting cycle? Who has earned an offer from the Tigers? Check back here for the most up-to-date account of the next great group of Tigers.

Connor Watson

What Does Clemson TE Braden Galloway Think of Jordan Leggett Comparison?

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway understands the Jordan Leggett comparisons because of body types, but he's also looking to make his own mark on the Tigers in 2020.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Junior Aamir Simms To Test NBA Waters

Clemson forward Aamir Simms announced Tuesday that he's entering the NBA draft for evaluation but has not signed with an agent, meaning he can return for his final year of college eligibility with the Tigers.

Brad Senkiw

CLEMSONSTRONG Movement Helping Those in Need

Mr. Knickerbocker graciously asks for your help and support as we initiate a movement to share GOOD news during these hard times.

Zach Lentz

Watson vs. Jackson Duel in Death Valley

Future NFL stars Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson faced off at the collegiate level as Clemson faced Louisville in a high-scoring, nail-biting game that Clemson ended with the win by a final score of 42-36.

Connor Watson

Dabo Swinney Says Install On Hold For Now

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney notes how the ACC has its teams in a holding pattern when it comes to certain aspects of what can be required of players

JP-Priester

NCAA Grants Clemson's Spring Student-Athletes Extra Year of Eligibility

In an unprecedented decision, the NCAA Division I Council approved a waiver that will allow schools to give an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes involved in spring sports. Clemson's baseball, softball, track & field, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's golf and rowing are affected.

Brad Senkiw

Venables: 'We are Re-establishing Ourselves'

After a year in which the Tigers were forced to go to play three-down linemen for a vast majority of the season — in part, to hide the lack of size, strength and athleticism — Venables wants his new group of linemen to have the same level of intensity and leadership as Tiger greats.

Connor Watson

Clemson Coaching Staff Still Working Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

The threat of COVID-19 has brought college football to a screeching halt for the time being. Not just on the field, but off of it as well. The Clemson coaching staff is making the most of the unusual situation

JP-Priester