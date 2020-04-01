Deshaun Watson provided free meals to hundreds of Houston employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Watson provided 400 meals from Sticky's Chicken to nurses at Ben Taub Hospital.

Watson also made a donation to feed hundreds of Houston restaurant and hospitality workers. Due to the recent widespread business closures, many lost their jobs or suffered a significant pay reduction.

Through the Deshaun Watson Foundation, the Texans quarterback made a donation to the Restaurant Workers Relief Program, a relief center at Riel Restaurant formed in partnership with The Lee Initiative and Maker's Mark. Riel, located in Houston's Montrose neighborhood, is producing 250-300 free meals a day and Watson's donation will provide hundreds of meals for displaced workers over the next few weeks.

"Every dollar counts, and we're extremely grateful for Deshaun's donation," Riel chef/owner Ryan Lachaine said via press release. "We could all use something to smile about right now. He's putting food on the table for a lot of people in Houston who need it."

Earlier this week, Watson donated meals for 150 COVID-19 first responders in his hometown of Gainesville, Georgia.

As of January 2020, the Houston restaurant industry employed approximately 265,300 employees across 12,000 restaurants, according to the Greater Houston Partnership. To donate, visit leeinitiative.org. All money raised from Houston will go directly to feeding Houston hospitality workers in need.