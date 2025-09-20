Weather Delay Has Clemson Down Double-Digits Against Syracuse
It's halftime at Memorial Stadium, and the Clemson Tigers and Syracuse Orange will be in the locker room for a little longer as a lightning warning was issued during the break.
Clemson is down 24-14 to Syracuse at the halftime break, being dominated on both ends of the field.
Syracuse scored an opening drive touchdown and then got the ball back on the kickoff. The Orange decided on an onside kick, throwing off the Tigers' special teams unit and recovering the kick.
By the time the Clemson offense got on the field for the first time, the Tigers were down 10-0.
The Tigers responded with an opening drive touchdown from quarterback Cade Klubnik to Bryant Wesco Jr., but the Orange would go back down the other side of the field and punch in another touchdown.
Syracuse's ground game has been the difference in the game, rushing for 123 yards on 19 attempts. Both starting running backs, Yasin Willis and Will Nixon, have a touchdown.
The Clemson defense was carved up by quarterback Steve Angeli, who threw two touchdowns in the first half. The final Orange touchdown of the half came from Angeli to receiver Darrell Gill Jr. on a 22-yard score.
Clemson's final score of the half came on a 13-play, 92-yard drive that was capped off by a Cade Klubnik pass to running back Adam Randall, forcing a 10-point deficit.
Head coach Dabo Swinney wanted to score again before the half ended, and the team had the opportunity to do so. Randall used a 39-yard burst with 16 seconds left to put the Tigers in striking range with a play to go. However, Klubnik would miss his receiver and the drive would implode before the team could put it within a score.
Klubnik is 15-of-21 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns, benefitting from the return of standout receiver Antonio Williams. The reciever has three receptions for 28 yards.
It's been the run game that's been the savior for Clemson through Randall. The senior has eight carries for 85 yards, getting first downs on his own on multiple occasions.
At 2:10 p.m., there was an announcement on the video board that the game would be delayed due to a lightning warning in the area, which means it was detected within eight miles of Memorial Stadium. The game will be suspended at least 30 minutes until the inclement weather leaves the area.
The Tigers will look to use another second-half surge to avoid going 1-3 to begin the season after the delay concludes. Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with the estimated time of the second half.