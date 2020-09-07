Welcome to Game Week Clemson Tiger Family

Many of us thought this week would never arrive. In fact, some of the media still think it shouldn't happen, but here we are—it is game week.

The No. 1 ranked Clemson Tigers will travel to Wake Forest to take on the Demon Deacons in the season's first primetime game of the season. ESPN will even be making the trek to a fan-less Wake Forest University to broadcast their first remote episode of GameDay.

This season will look different.



Two of the major conferences have decided to postpone their seasons until the spring, many of the marquee names in college football have chosen to opt-out this season due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and schools have opted to either have only a few fans in the stands or no fans at all.

But there is one thing that will remain a constant, even in these uncharted times–football is still football.

"This will be the most-watched season in the history of college football. This pandemic can be either a competitive advantage or competitive disadvantage depending on what you're made of, what your mindset is. I know they're ready," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

"At the end of the day, it's football," Swinney continued. "But the one thing that will be the same is that scoreboard will be lit up. And there will be millions watching on TV. It will be different but different has become our normal. Everything has been different."

Yes, everything is different now. But the more things change, the more they stay the same. And thankfully, at least for this season, the things that changed have not meant we lose one of the things that we all love—football.

So today I get to write four words that I was unsure I would get to write a couple of months ago: Welcome to game week!