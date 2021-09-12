What We Learned From Clemson's Easy Week 2 Victory

Despite a 49-3 win over S.C. State on Saturday, the Clemson Tigers still offered areas to analyze and question in Week 2, from D.J. Uiagalelei to Will Taylor to Will Shipley.

Those are the type of Saturdays that are hard to follow up.

Clemson was a 50.5-point favorite over FCS foe South Carolina State. The No. 6 Tigers could've run one play and one play only the entire game and likely still won. It's that simple when you're that much better physically.

So it's hard to get too excited or overly critical after Clemson's 49-3 victory at Memorial Stadium. Sure, the Tigers needed a rebound after last week's 10-3 loss to No. 2 Georgia, and they got that, but did they solve any real issues?

The answer is likely no, but they did get a chance to build some confidence, grow up some young players and get more film to teach off of heading into the ACC season. Without a soft opener, this was the week to work out some kinks, and we did learn a few things about this team:

Something's up with D.J.

Through two games, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei doesn't look like the same guy who threw for nearly 500 yards against Notre Dame last season as a freshman. Where is that D.J.? Or should we be asking how that D.J. pulled that off?

There's still undeniable talent, pedigree and intangibles, but we learned Saturday that his struggles in the passing game (completing just 54% of his throws) aren't just about the opponent. Uiagalelei should've found easy passing lanes against S.C. State, which didn't have nearly the front seven Georgia did. But Uiagalelei still looked off on so many throws and still didn't take deep shots down the field. The timing just wasn't there, especially on the interception. Passes were too high and coming in too hot for receivers to make plays on the ball.

Maybe it's mechanics. Maybe it's confidence. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott wasn't overly concerned about it, so maybe nobody else should be. It might not be time to hit the panic button. However, these mistakes have to be corrected soon, and they do look correctable. It's important to note that he had three total touchdowns and ran the ball well.

Backfield is a bit jumbled

Running back by committee isn't a bad phrase. This isn't like quarterback where if you have more than one you don't have any. In this era of football, teams can easily rely on multiple rushers to be effective. Against S.C. State, Clemson leaned on Will Shipley (8 carries, 80 yards) and Kobe Pace (7 carries, 68 yards). Those are really good numbers. And then there was Lyn-J Dixon (4 carries, 27 yards), who's in the "doghouse" right now.

First off, it was good for Clemson to get back to running the football following the rushing debacle against Georgia, but who is the lead back? In crunch time, when the Tigers need a rusher to step up and deliver consistent yards with the chance of breaking a big one, is it going to be the freshman Shipley? He certainly looked good Saturday and is the most versatile back in the room. Pace has a role, as does Dixon, but nothing feels defined. That was apparent against S.C. State, but if Shipley does that again, it's likely his job for the taking.

This defense is salty

It's hard to judge the other side of the ball because of how overmatched S.C. State was, but it's clear that even though this wasn't a perfect game from an execution standpoint, the Clemson defense continues to play with a chip on its shoulder.

And that's a good thing after last year's Ohio State game. You probably thought that was the case after the Georgia game, but doing all it could to keep S.C. State out of the end zone and keep the eight-quarter TD-less steak alive when up big says a lot about their mindset. Now, S.C. State did drop a wide-open touchdown pass in the end zone before their field lone goal, but that's football. There's nothing on Brent Venables' side of the ball, which held the FCS Bulldogs to 235 yards, to be concerned about right now. That's the lesson to be learned from Saturday.

Will Taylor is a baller

Dabo Swinney and Elliott kept talking this young man up during the preseason and after Week 1, so you knew they would try to feature him in a game like Saturday's. And Taylor was as good as advertised. He reeled off a 51-yard punt return. It's still crazy to think a true freshman is being trusted with such an important role, but there he is.

"He just has a different level of maturity to him than your typical 18-year old," Swinney said. "I'm kind of questioning it myself, 'I'm really going to put this guy back there in the Georgia game?' But he's unique."

Taylor also got involved more in the offense. A week after playing one snap in a "Wildcat-type" package, he rushed the ball five times for 20 yards. It's looking less and less like he's a gimmick player and more and more like somebody they will continue to try to get on the field with the ball in his hands. Taylor brings a creative element to the offense that honestly needs one.

