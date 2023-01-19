What Will Clemson's Offense Look Like Under Garrett Riley?

What will the new Clemson offense look like under new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley? That is the question that has the Clemson Tigers fanbase excited after learning of the hiring of Riley, a former disciple of the late Mike Leach--king of the air raid offense.

However, if Clemson fans think that just because Riley is a Leach pupil that means he is going to have the Tigers, whose odds of winning the national title in 2023 currently sit at +1600, according to Fanduel, throwing the ball 65 times a game, they are very wrong.

Riley ran a run-pass balanced version of the Air Raid for TCU in 2022 that could work well in the framework of Clemson's offense, which returns star running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah as well as mobile QB Cade Klubnik.

"I think running the ball effectively, you know, and that means a lot of different things," Riley said during media day at the national championship game. "We know that's going to be a big key for it. I know our guys will play fast and be physical and do what they've done all year from that standpoint. I think that's going to be one of the big keys for us and will help kind of set up and provide other opportunities to go attack a great defense."

Despite the blowout loss to Georgia, TCU ranked 27th in the nation in total offense (455 YPG) this season and ninth in scoring offense (38.8 PPG). Horned Frogs QB Max Duggan was also a Heisman finalist under Riley's tutelage after throwing for 3,698 yards in 2022, with 32 touchdown passes to just eight interceptions.

Prior to his stint at TCU, Riley spent two years serving in the same role at SMU, where his units finished ranked in the Top 15 in total offense and scoring offense both seasons. In 2020, his first season calling plays, Riley's offense scored 38.6 points per game, generating 494.5 yards per contest. In 2021, the Mustangs scored 38.8 points per game, averaging 466.8 yards per contest.

"For us it's execution," Riley added. "It's always there. I mean, we played – we did. We played really fast. We were physical. You know, you were able to kind of see that throughout the game and to kind of see us sustain that in the second half was obviously key. But execution stuff. I mean, guys just not having to do too much. I think that's what it always comes back to."

