What's Next? Clemson Tigers Turn Attention to 2022 Season

College football never really stops.

While Clemson's players get a couple of weeks off to reset and heal before classes start on Jan. 12, there's plenty of work to do to get ready for another season.

It starts with recruiting, the lifeblood of every program, and the Tigers' next class needs some additions.

"We have to go get a running back and we have to get another corner," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the Tigers wrapped up the season with a 20-13 win over Iowa State in the Chee-It Bowl last Wednesday, "We need another safety. We need another linebacker.

"So we've kind of got a few holes, and our roster, we have always gone into the summer and the season, we usually try to be around 80 to 82 and that's where we need to be and then I usually will keep about three or four to take care of some guys that deserve it, like your starting snapper, you know, people like that."

Clemson's personnel is several players off of the 85-max scholarship mark right now, even with the 12 prospects already signed for the 2022 recruiting class. Ten Tigers entered the NCAA transfer portal since the start of the 2021 season, and all of them would've been eligible to return this fall.

The latest entry, tight end Jaelyn Lay, came Sunday, but he was expected to leave after the final game, so that roster hole is already accounted for by Swinney. The Tigers have until Feb. 2 to complete the recruiting class, but they could also turn to the transfer portal, even though Swinney has been reluctant to do so in the past, to fill roster spots.

As for the current team, there will be some upcoming decisions to make for several players in terms of going pro. Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is expected to be a high NFL draft pick, so he's probably played his last snap. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis is likely returning to Clemson as his pro stock dropped some after he missed five games because of a torn bicep.

"School starts on the 12th. Next team meeting will be the 14th," Swinney said. "Our banquet will be the 15th. But just get everybody back, that's the No. 1 thing and complete our roster the way we need to. We have a few moving pieces."

Clemson's inordinate amount of injuries in 2021 wasn't limited to just players who couldn't suit up for the last game. There are Tigers, including quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who will need surgeries during the offseason.

"We've got to get guys healthy," Swinney said. "We have some surgeries and things like that. We've got some guys coming off of surgeries. Take some time off."

While players heal before offseason workouts begin, Swinney will be working to complete his staff transition that began in December when Brent Venables and Tony Elliott left for head coaching jobs. He replaced them with internal hires who did well in against Iowa State. Following the bowl game, it was officially announced that veteran offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell has retired, although his replacement, Thomas Austin, is already on staff.

"So got to complete our roster, get guys healthy and then get back to work and then we'll study everything from this season and kind of reset with new roles," Swinney said. "Got to finish up some staff stuff that I got to get done. So got a lot to do but you know, just keep learning, keep growing."

