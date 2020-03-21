Why Deshaun Watson Should Want out of Houston

After the Texans traded franchise wide receiver and former Clemson standout Deandre Hopkins, it may very well be time for Deshaun Watson to seek a trade of his own.

On First Take, Stephen A. Smith suggested that Watson should demand a trade from Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien.

"If I'm Deshaun Watson, I'd go into Bill O'Brien's office, and I'd ask to be traded," Smith said. "I don't think this man knows what he's doing as an executive, or he allowed his personal feelings to usurp whatever football knowledge we believe him to have. That's what I would ask if I was Deshaun Watson."

To Smith's point, it's the fact the O'Brien seems to allow personal feelings to overpower his better football judgment that should give Watson cause to request a trade. No player should have to be subject to a coach who lets his feelings get in the way, especially a franchise quarterback.

Aside from O'Brien's temperament, Watson has not had the supporting cast around him that other top young quarterbacks have had. Beyond Hopkins, Watson has not had much to work with. The offensive line has been a concern ever since Watson was drafted in 2017, and even though O'Brien traded for an offensive tackle before last season, the Texans allowed the second-most sacks in the league with 3.4 sacks per game.

As far as playmakers, Houston's second-best receiver was Will Fuller, a receiver who has tons of talent but cannot consistently stay on the field. Kenny Stills and newly acquired slot receiver Randall Cobb do not do much to inspire confidence in Houston's offense.

As long as O'Brien is still at the helm, it would be in Watson's best interest to abandon ship.