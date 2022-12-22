Will Clemson Finally Get a Heisman Trophy in 2023

The Clemson Tiger fanbase has been snubbed twice, if not three times, by the Heisman voters. First, it was Deshaun Watson in 2015 and 2016, then it was Trevor Lawrence, who along with teammates single-handedly saved the 2020 season.



The 2021 season started with former starting quarterback DJ Uigaleleli high on the odds makers list, however, he fell off almost before the season began.

Now, the hopes of a Heisman Trophy lie with newly minted starting quarterback Cade Klubnik.

No. 3 for USA TODAY behind 2022 winner Caleb Williams and ACC player of the year Drake Maye.

"The hype machine has already kicked into gear after Klubnik replaced an ineffective DJ Uiagalelei in the ACC championship game against North Carolina and threw for 279 yards as the Tigers won easily," said USAT's Paul Myerberg. "With Uiagalelei already in the portal, Klubnik will take over as the obvious starter and team up with star running back Will Shipley in what may be the best backfield in the country."

ESPN named Klubnik as an up-and-comer for the award.

He was the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the class of 2022, and when, after weeks of speculation and expectation, he took over for the struggling DJ Uiagalelei in the ACC championship, he proceeded to obliterate North Carolina's defense, going 20-for-24 for 279 yards and a touchdown. He has all the tools, he has exciting young receivers (Antonio Williams, Beaux Collins, Cole Turner) and he has a workhorse back next to him in Will Shipley. No one would be surprised if he turned himself into a front-runner rather quickly," Bill Connelly wrote.

