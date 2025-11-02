True Freshman Emerges as Future Playmaker in Clemson’s Loss to Duke
After the Clemson Tigers’ heartbreaking 46–45 loss to Duke, it’s difficult to find many positives, as the Tigers have now reached their highest loss total in over a decade.
However, true running back Gideon Davidson managed to turn some heads while handling the heaviest workload in his young collegiate career.
During Saturday’s loss to Duke, the Lynchburg, Va. native finished with 95 all-purpose yards, carrying the ball 12 times for a total of 51 yards (4.1 yards per carry) while hauling in 4 passes for 44 yards.
Davidson’s in-game awareness also paid off for the Tigers, recovering a timely fumble after receiver T.J. Moore was stripped inside of the 20.
During Clemson’s second offensive drive of the game, Davidson displayed impressive balance and toughness on a 3rd-and-2 conversion that set up the Tigers at the goal line, where they eventually scored. That drive, the true freshman handled three straight carries before putting the Tigers in scoring position.
Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney explained that he was encouraged to see the young back make the most out of his opportunity in this game.
“It was great for ‘Gid to have a breakout day and really get in the rhythm of the offense,” Swinney said. “He was a real bright spot in the game… It’s great to see him make some plays.”
According to a quote obtained by the Post and Courier’s Jon Blau, another member of the Tigers' coaching staff also had a positive outlook on Davidson’s performance.
"The game has slowed down for him. It was a coming-out party for him. He’ll gain a lot of confidence from it."
This season, Davidson has totaled 27 carries for 110 yards, averaging just over four yards per carry.
As a recruit, he was ESPN’s third-highest rated running back and their No.59 rated prospect overall.
Over the course of four seasons at Liberty Christian Academy, Davidson totaled 7,438 rushing yards and 118 touchdowns while averaging 10.53 yards per carry. He also caught 43 passes for 606 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.
After rushing for 2,795 yards and 43 rushing touchdowns in 2023, he was named MaxPreps’ National Junior of the Year. Following his senior season, he was named Virginia’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
The six-foot and 200-pound bruiser joined the Tigers as an early enrollee in the spring, getting an early opportunity to establish himself as a complementary piece to Clemson's backfield rotation.
According to Tigers offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, Davidson immediately caught the staff’s attention during spring ball.
“He’s a natural. Natural balance, a cutter. He can be a violent runner. I think he’s got natural hands,” Riley said. “We can spread him out to do things in the passing game. I just think he’s a very natural kid and just seeing him on the field strikes me as a person who isn’t phased by a whole lot. He’s confident. His demeanor is certainly a strength of his.
With Tigers starting running back Adam Randall in his final season of eligibility, Davidson’s performance on Saturday indicated that he should be ready to assume the starting role when the opportunity presents itself.