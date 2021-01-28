FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
Aamir Simms Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

Top 15 Collegiate Players Named as Candidates for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball forward Aamir Simms (Palmyra, Va./Blue Ridge School) was one of just 15 men’s basketball players across the country to be named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Simms, a 6-8.5 forward from Palmyra, Va., is a 2020-21 ACC Preseason First Team selection and 2019-20 All-ACC Third Team selection. He leads the team in scoring, rebounding (5.9 per game), assists, blocks (10) and is second on the team in steals (14). Simms holds a clear advantage in offensive rebounding, averaging 2.7 per contest. He also leads the team with four charges taken this season.

He has posted two games with double-digit rebounds and has secured seven or more in six contests this season. He posted a career-high-tying four blocked shots, while securing 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists to go along with the game-winning shot in a 66-65 win at Miami (Jan. 2).

Recently, Simms posted 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one block in a 54-50 win over Louisville (Jan. 27).

He is 32 points shy of 1,000 for his career and is on pace to become just the fourth Clemson Tiger in school history to amass 1,000 points, 550 rebounds, 75 steals and 75 blocks. He would join Trevor Booker (2006-10), Horace Grant (1983-87) and Larry Nance (1977-81).

